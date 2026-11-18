- Dr. Darren Schwartz, Superintendent, Waterbury Public SchoolsWATERBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for the winter season, Durham School Services has partnered with Operation Warm and Waterbury Public Schools to provide warm coats to local students in Waterbury, CT. The event took place on November 13, 2026, at Driggs Elementary School, where over 460 students received brand-new, high-quality coats paid for by Durham. Operation Warm is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing warmth, confidence, and hope to children in need by producing and providing clothing essentials for them through meaningful partnerships across the United States.During the event, each student had the exciting opportunity to select their favorite coat from an assortment of colors. To help with their selection, each student was accompanied by a Durham or Waterbury Public Schools volunteer who ensured the student was paired with a coat that best fit their age and size, creating a fun, personalized shopping experience for each child. Beyond warmth and protection, the gift of these coats is especially meaningful because of the self-confidence, pride, and sense of security it helps students build.“Our students thrive when our entire community comes together to support them, both inside and outside the classroom,” said Dr. Darren Schwartz, Superintendent, Waterbury Public Schools.“We are deeply grateful to Durham School Services and Operation Warm for their generosity and dedication to our Driggs Elementary students.”This is the second year in a row that Durham and its sister brands have partnered with Operation Warm. The initiative is also one of Durham's largest events and part of their community outreach program, Partners Beyond the Bus. As an organization deeply rooted in giving back to the communities it serves, Durham and its team members across North America pride themselves on being dedicated community partners year-round, supporting various food and clothing drives, fundraisers, Touch-a-Truck events, and Stuff-the Bus initiatives.“It was an honor to lead such a successful and impactful initiative with Operation Warm, Driggs Elementary School, and our district partner, Waterbury Public Schools,” said John Coakley, Region Manager, Durham School Services.“Seeing the excited faces of the students as they selected and received their new coats was truly a heartwarming and rewarding experience for our team, and we can't wait to see them sport their coats as they ride our buses to and from school this winter.”Reflecting on the success of the event, Coakley also expressed his gratitude to all those involved, sharing,“I want to thank everyone for volunteering, including more than 40 of our Durham team members and our partners at Operation Warm, Waterbury Public Schools, and Driggs Elementary School, for dedicating their time and efforts to support our students. It was an amazing experience to work with everyone, and we are lucky to have partners who share in our values and commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the students and families we serve.”About Durham School ServicesBacked by more than 100 years of experience, Durham School Services is a premier student transportation provider that communities trust and families depend on. Through operational discipline, local commitment, and clear accountability, Durham brings deep expertise to every route it operates. Powered by Catalyst, a connected technology ecosystem, and guided by five core values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Community, and Culture, Durham delivers student transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption. Durham is a Summit School Services company.About Waterbury Public SchoolsWaterbury Public Schools offer a comprehensive educational program to over 18,600 students in grades Pre-K through 12. This program includes core academics, fine and applied arts, health and fitness, and career pathway offerings as well as special education, an alternative school, and several enrichment programs. Waterbury Public Schools mission is to inspire and prepare every student to be successful in and beyond school. Learn more at .About Operation WarmOperation Warm is a respected national nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering warmth, confidence, and hope to under-resourced children through basic need programs that connect them to vital community resources. For more than 25 years, Operation Warm and our esteemed supporters have utilized the powerful gift of brand-new coats and other essential clothing items to empower children and families in need. Together, we are transforming lives and making a lasting impact on communities across the nation. To get involved, visit .

Anna Lam

Durham School Services

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Durham School Services Helps Driggs Elementary School Students Stay Warm This Winter with Brand-New Coats News Provided By Summit School Services November 18, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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