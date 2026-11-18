E&I Cooperative Services

2026 Annual Stockholders Meeting highlights Cooperative governance and member achievement

- Eric Frank, President and CEO

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) announced the results of its 2026 Board of Directors election and recognized members for outstanding achievement and service during the Cooperative's Annual Stockholders Meeting, held in Charlotte Harbor, Florida.

The meeting provided members with updates on E&I's performance and strategic priorities, along with reports from Board President Ron Moraski and CEO Eric Frank, and the results of the annual Board of Directors election.

Rachael Capo, Director of Procurement Services at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, served as Teller of Ballots for the 2026 election. The following incumbent directors were reelected to continue their service on E&I's Board:

Arch Asawa, Executive Vice President for Finance & Administration, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer, Soka University of America, elected to a third term

Randall Moore, Vice President/Chief Procurement Officer, Boston University, elected to a second term

Greg Shabram, Chief Procurement Officer, University of Oregon, elected to a third term

Tally Thrasher, Assistant Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer, University of Michigan, elected to a second term

E&I also honored the recipients of its 2026 Member Awards, recognizing outstanding service, engagement, and commitment to cooperative purchasing:

David H. Lord Cooperative Services Award: Rachael Capo, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

E&I Contract Purchases Award: Maricopa County Community College District

E&I Contract Utilization Award: Indiana University

“E&I is not merely something your institution joins or buys through. It is something you own, govern, strengthen, and lead,” said Eric Frank, CEO of E&I Cooperative Services, in his remarks to members.“The power of the Cooperative comes from what we can accomplish together, combining our demand, knowledge, and experience to create greater value for every member. The structure is cooperative, but the advantage only becomes real through cooperative behavior.”

For more information about E&I's governance and Board of Directors, visit .



About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, nonprofit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving higher education and K-12 institutions. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers and innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spend and optimize their education dollars. Rooted in a strong, member-driven community, E&I fosters collaboration, shared expertise, and collective impact across the education sector, helping institutions navigate complexity and advance their missions. For more information, please visit .

Nicole Katz

E&I Cooperative Services

+1 631-630-8294

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

E&I Announces Board Election Results, Honors Member Excellence News Provided By KEO Marketing Inc November 18, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, International Organizations, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.