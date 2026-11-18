MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Surprise REALTOR® explains what to check before putting a home back on the market.

- Todd Pooler, REALTOR®, Realty ONE GroupSURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The house is under contract. The movers are booked. Then the buyer backs out. For a homeowner counting on that closing, there's a decision to make before the next showing. Is the house ready to go back on the market, or did the first deal uncover something worth addressing?Redfin reported an 18.4% home-purchase cancellation rate for metro Phoenix in September 2026. Todd Pooler, a Surprise REALTORwith Realty ONE Group, says the reason a deal ended can tell a seller where to start.“If the buyer couldn't get financing, one of my first calls might be to someone who already toured the home,” Pooler said.“If the inspection turned up a roof leak, I'd start with a roofer. I want to know what the next buyer is going to find.”Find out what the first deal left unresolvedBefore restarting showings, Pooler recommends confirming the status of the contract and cancellation paperwork with the listing agent. If an inspection uncovered a problem, sellers can get it evaluated, keep repair records and review their property disclosures with their agent. A roofer's written findings or a paid repair invoice can give the next buyer something specific to review. Arizona sellers must disclose known material facts about the property.See what buyers can choose todayA home can spend several weeks in escrow. During that time, other homes in the neighborhood may come on the market, change price or sell. Before changing the asking price, Pooler recommends looking at what a buyer would see if they toured the neighborhood that weekend and comparing those options with recently sold homes in Surprise.Make sure the next closing date fits the moveA seller who has already committed to another home may have less flexibility the second time around. Pooler recommends checking whether the next buyer needs to sell a home first, what financing steps remain and whether the proposed closing date works with the seller's move.Work With Todd PoolerSurprise homeowners interested in hiring Todd Pooler to sell or relist their home can call or text (602) 432-3557. Pooler can review what happened with the first sale, assess where the home should be priced today and help the seller decide when to bring it back on the market. Request a seller consultation.About Todd PoolerTodd Pooler is a REALTORwith Realty ONE Group serving Surprise and Arizona's West Valley. He has lived in Surprise since 2006 and served 21 years in the U.S. Army. More about Todd Pooler.Todd Pooler's office is at 14815 W. Bell Road, Suite 206, Surprise, AZ 85374.

Todd Pooler

Realty ONE Group

602-432-3557

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Todd Pooler Outlines Relisting Steps After Home Sale Cancellations in Surprise News Provided By Todd Pooler November 18, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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