Micheal Bennett

Experienced finance executive will support Florida and U.S. expansion, investment, joint ventures and a broader technology services portfolio.

- Micheal BennettFORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MET FL Services has appointed Michael Bennett, MBA, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer to strengthen its financial operations and support the company's next stage of growth. Michael will work alongside the executive team as MET expands throughout Florida, evaluates strategic markets across the United States, and broadens its portfolio of technology products and services.Michael brings more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership, corporate governance, capital raising, and business growth across the technology, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries. His appointment supports MET's goal of becoming a leader in the managed service provider industry.As CFO, Michael will build the financial infrastructure needed to support expansion, including accounting, internal controls, management reporting, budgeting, and capital planning. He will help leadership evaluate investments in staffing, technology, and new markets while maintaining the financial discipline necessary for sustainable growth.Michael will also help MET attract investment and develop joint ventures. His responsibilities will include evaluating potential partners, assessing opportunities, and helping structure investments and partnerships that advance the company's geographic expansion and introduce additional products and services.Throughout his career, Michael has helped businesses across North America, Europe, and Asia raise capital, navigate acquisitions, and prepare for public markets. As a partner at Prescient Cross Border Consulting, he has advised international clients on financial strategy, cross-border transactions, and corporate governance.His board experience includes more than 18 years as an Audit Committee Chair for a pharmaceutical company and service as Chairman of Bonita Healthcare, where he oversaw an acquisition and consolidation strategy. His work with healthcare, biotechnology, and AI-driven diagnostics companies brings additional perspective on organizations operating in complex, regulated environments.Michael holds an MBA in Accounting and a bachelor's degree in finance from Michigan State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.Working with Partner and Chief Commercial Officer Anthony Genovese and Chief Technology Officer William Decatur, Michael will help align MET's commercial, technical, financial priorities, and corporate structure. Together, the leadership team will pursue new opportunities while preserving the responsive support and personal client relationships that underpin the business.About MET FL ServicesMET FL Services provides managed IT operations, endpoint security and patching, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365 and cloud administration, full-service HIPAA compliance support, and technology project services. Based in Southwest Florida, the company helps businesses manage their technology, strengthen security, and plan for future needs. MET is pursuing expansion throughout Florida and into strategic U.S. markets.For more information, visit .

Anthony Genovese

MET Florida

+1 239-599-5214

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MET FL Services Appoints Michael Bennett as Chief Financial Officer News Provided By MET Florida November 18, 2026, 18:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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