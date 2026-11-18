Neighborhood retail concept brings European design influences and a welcoming shopping environment to the Twin Cities' western suburbs

- Zachary Addy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The HollandMEDINA, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Holland Cannabis Dispensary announces plans to open at 712 Highway 55 in Medina, bringing an Amsterdam-inspired retail setting to the Twin Cities' western suburbs. The neighborhood dispensary combines mid-century European design with a focus on hospitality and a thoughtfully selected menu of edibles, infused beverages, and topicals.Located along the Highway 55 corridor, The Holland will serve Medina and surrounding West Metro communities, including Maple Grove, Plymouth, Corcoran, Long Lake, and the greater Lake Minnetonka region. Its approach centers on creating a welcoming shopping environment where customers can take their time and explore the store's offerings.The Holland's visual identity draws from mid-century European signage and the retro coffeeshops of 1970s Amsterdam. Teal, burnt tangerine, and champagne tones carry across the brand, giving the dispensary a distinctive neighborhood character. These influences shape the store's atmosphere and reflect the founders' interest in the connection between cannabis, culture, and community."Cannabis retail should feel like a neighborhood spot, not a sterile transaction," said Zachary Addy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The Holland. "Amsterdam figured this out decades ago. We're bringing that same spirit to Medina, a place where people feel welcome, the products are curated, and the experience is intentional.”The Amsterdam influence provides the starting point for a retail concept rooted in its Minnesota location. Through its design and approach to hospitality, The Holland aims to make the shopping experience feel personal and familiar for customers throughout Medina and the surrounding communities.The Holland plans to serve medical and recreational customers, with in-store shopping and order pickup available. Planned hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Opening updates and grand opening details will be announced at thehollandcannabis.###About The Holland Cannabis DispensaryThe Holland Cannabis Dispensary is a neighborhood dispensary at 712 Highway 55, Medina, MN 55340, serving both medical and recreational customers. Inspired by Amsterdam's coffeeshop culture and mid-century European design, The Holland offers a curated menu across all categories including edibles, infused drinks, topicals, and more in a warm, welcoming environment built around cannabis, culture, and intentional experiences. Open daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM with in-store shopping and pickup available. For more information, visit thehollandcannabis or follow @thehollandofficial on Instagram.

Ruthie Edelson

The Holland Cannabis Dispensary

+1 619-518-8849

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The Holland Cannabis Dispensary Brings Amsterdam- Inspired Cannabis Culture to Medina, Minnesota News Provided By The Holland Cannabis Dispensary November 18, 2026, 18:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, World & Regional



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