Cybersecurity & AI experts James McQuiggan & Shawn Windle shared best practices to help business leaders protect ERP data, prevent fraud, and adopt AI securely.

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, October 22nd, The ERP Advisor Podcast hosted James McQuiggan, Founder of Apparent Security, and Shawn Windle, Founder of ERP Advisors Group, for a discussion on how business leaders can protect their ERP data, mitigate cybersecurity risks, and adopt AI safely and securely.

Watch the full webinar here.

While businesses have faced cyberattacks for decades, the rapid adoption of AI is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape. According to the Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 survey, 87% of respondents have identified AI-related vulnerabilities as the fastest-growing cyber risk over the past year. While cyber-enabled fraud and phishing attacks remain significant threats, AI has made these attacks increasingly sophisticated, making it harder for businesses and employees to distinguish legitimate communications from fraudulent ones.

With so much at stake, McQuiggan and Windle shared their experiences mitigating security risks, protecting enterprise data, and securely leveraging AI in business operations.“AI isn't creating new crimes, but it is making it a lot easier for cybercriminals to do their work,” McQuiggan said. Cybercriminals are now using AI to tailor emails to specific individuals or to impersonate executives using AI-generated voices and avatars. Phishing emails are no longer easily identified by poor grammar or obvious mistakes. Instead, these highly personalized attacks can appear legitimate, increasing the likelihood that employees will unknowingly share sensitive information or grant unauthorized access.

However, external cybercriminals aren't the only threats businesses face. The use of AI tools and agents can also pose internal security risks. For example, employees who enter sensitive information into free AI models may inadvertently expose confidential data, depending on the tool's data-handling, access, and training policies.

Businesses that adopt AI agents to perform specific tasks also face risks, including hallucinations and inaccurate outputs. Without clear instructions, properly configured permissions, and limits on data access, AI agents may take unintended actions that expose sensitive information or disrupt business operations. These risks are especially significant for ERP systems, which often contain critical financial, operational, and customer data.

To help businesses mitigate these risks, McQuiggan outlined several safeguards for organizations leveraging AI tools, such as chatbots and agents. Limiting AI access to only the data needed to complete a task can help prevent unauthorized actions, while clearly defined instructions and parameters can reduce the risk of inaccurate outputs. McQuiggan also stressed the importance of keeping humans involved in the process. Distributing inaccurate AI-generated information without proper review can damage business operations and a company's reputation.“Your reputation is on the line. So, it's always important when you use AI that you're verifying the data,” McQuiggan shared.

McQuiggan and Windle concluded the discussion by emphasizing the importance of employee education and responsible AI adoption. Ongoing training and hands-on learning opportunities, such as sandboxed environments where employees can experiment with AI tools without exposing sensitive data, can help businesses build confidence in AI use while minimizing security risks.

As AI continues to evolve, businesses must balance the benefits of innovation with the responsibility to protect their data, systems, and reputation. By establishing clear guidelines, limiting AI access to only necessary information, and maintaining human oversight, organizations can leverage AI's capabilities while reducing potential security risks.

For more expert insights, watch the complete interview here.

The full conference call is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast providers.

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About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms. Helping hundreds of organizations find the right solutions to meet their unique needs, ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

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Cybersecurity Experts Share Best Practices to Protect ERP Data in the Age of AI News Provided By ERP Advisors Group November 18, 2026, 18:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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