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Global grantmaker reaches 85 countries with 87.5M animal-based meals replaced toward its 125M meal goal; recruiting 100 new monthly members by December 31st.

- Jessica AvaALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grassroots organizations are on the front lines of tackling climate change, protecting animals, and building sustainable food systems, yet many struggle to access international funding. To close that gap, US-based nonprofit Thrive Philanthropy has announced the expansion of the Thrive Community Grantmaker Program to support organizations across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.This monthly giving circle fuels a quarterly participatory grantmaking fund, enabling everyday donors to drive systemic change. Starting at just $5 USD per month, members provide reliable, sustainable capital that directly empowers grassroots advocates worldwide to build equitable, plant-based food systems.To date, Thrive has awarded more than 470 grants across 85 countries, helping replace 87.5 million animal-based meals and expand access to sustainable, plant-based foods. Rather than imposing solutions from afar, Thrive combines flexible funding with training, mentorship, and organizational support for local leaders who understand their own cultural, economic, and environmental landscapes."The people closest to the problems are often the furthest from the funding," said Jessika Ava, Founder and CEO of Thrive Philanthropy. "Across the world, grassroots leaders have the knowledge, commitment, and ideas to transform their food systems. What they too often lack are the resources and opportunities to make that change possible."Thrive's approach combines flexible grants with training, mentorship, and organizational support, helping emerging advocates build stronger, more sustainable movements.Its work spans three continents:▸ Africa: Supporting advocates across more than 60% of African nations, from campaigns promoting plant-based food in institutions to community efforts challenging factory farming expansion.▸ Asia: Helping local organizations promote traditional plant-forward diets, influence food-service policies, and strengthen sustainable agriculture.▸ Latin America: Backing grassroots campaigns addressing industrial agriculture, deforestation, and threats to community food sovereignty.The impact extends beyond Thrive's initial grants. In its inaugural Fundraising Accelerator, 31 grassroots organizations collectively secured an additional $238,000 within six months, demonstrating how targeted investment can help local groups attract further support."This is about more than funding individual projects," Ava added. "It's about shifting power and building a global movement in which local communities have the resources to shape their own futures."How to Support the MissionThrive Philanthropy invites supporters to become a Thrive Community Grantmaker (starting at $5/month) by December 31st to welcome 100 new monthly members by December 31st-fueling the next wave of grants needed to reach 125 million animal-based meals replaced. Supporters can also make one-time gifts to the grassroots grant pool, sponsor the Thrive Africa, Asia, and LATAM training accelerators, or nominate frontline food justice organizers across the Global South for funding and fellowships.To become one of our 100 new Thrive Community Grantmakers, explore grantee stories, or discuss strategic funding partnerships, visit our website.As Thrive expands its work, its message to the philanthropic sector is clear: transforming global food systems requires investing in the communities leading that transformation.About Thrive PhilanthropyThrive Philanthropy is a 501(c)(3) global grantmaker led by a women- and BIPOC-majority team. Dedicated to building just, sustainable plant-based food systems through equitable funding and movement building, Thrive currently supports plant-based movement growth across over half the world's countries.Media Contact:Communications & Partnerships TeamThrive Philanthropy IncorporatedEmail:...Website:

Candace Burton

Thrive Philanthropy

+1 917-579-3385

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Who Gets to Change the Global Food System? Thrive Philanthropy Challenges the Grassroots Funding Gap News Provided By Thrive Philanthropy November 18, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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