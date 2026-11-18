Homeowners on Oahu and Kauai can enter their oldest outdoor AC unit for a chance to win a new system professionally installed, valued at up to $10,000.

- Ken Starr, Owner of Island ComfortAIEA, HI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- How old is the air conditioner sitting outside your home? Island Comfort is inviting homeowners on Oahu and Kauai to find out through its Rusty AC Roundup, a community contest searching for Hawaii's oldest qualifying outdoor air conditioning unit.One eligible winner across both islands will receive a brand-new, top-of-the-line AC system professionally installed, with a prize value of up to $10,000.The contest is designed to celebrate Hawaii homeowners and the hardworking air conditioning systems that have kept their homes comfortable through years of island weather. Island Comfort is looking for qualifying outdoor AC equipment, including traditional central air conditioning outdoor units and mini-split outdoor units."This is a fun way to get the community involved and see just how long some of these air conditioning systems have been working. We're looking forward to seeing the entries from both Oahu and Kauai and helping one homeowner get a brand-new AC system," said Ken Starr, owner of Island Comfort.Unlike a random drawing, the Rusty AC Roundup is a judged contest. Eligible entries will be evaluated primarily using verified manufacturing information, with applicable supporting installation documentation considered under the Official Rules.Entering is straightforward. Homeowners visit the contest website, take a photo of their entire outdoor AC unit, photograph the manufacturer's data plate, and upload both images with their completed entry form.There is no purchase necessary, and participants do not need to schedule service or purchase equipment to enter.Entries will be accepted through **November 26, 2026**. One winner will be selected across Oahu and Kauai and announced **November 27, 2026**.Homeowners can find entry instructions, eligibility requirements, and the Official Rules at:No purchase necessary. Open to eligible participants in Island Comfort's qualifying service areas on Oahu and Kauai. Eligibility restrictions, qualifying equipment definitions, judging criteria, prize conditions, and other terms apply. See the Official Rules for complete details.### About Island ComfortIsland Comfort provides air conditioning and home comfort services in Hawaii, serving customers on Oahu and Kauai.

Peter Gregory

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Island Comfort Launches Hawaii's Rusty AC Roundup News Provided By Four Chord Digital Marketing November 18, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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