Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC / Key word(s): Financing

LLCP Completes Investment in Empower Technical Services in Partnership with Management

18.11.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LLCP, a global middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has completed its majority investment in Empower Technical Services ("Empower" or "the Company"), in partnership with its CEO, Nicholas Manning; its co-founders, Florian Kronawitter and Denis Piffaretti; and the management team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Empower is a London-headquartered provider of mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and maintenance services across the UK and Ireland. Its specialist teams serve the water, education, healthcare and renewables sectors, where demand is underpinned by long-term, publicly funded investment in ageing infrastructure. Demonstrating deep technical expertise and enduring customer relationships, the Company has established itself as a disciplined consolidator in a highly fragmented market. Nicholas Manning, CEO of Empower, commented: "We have built Empower on specialist technical expertise, strong customer relationships and a rigorous approach to welcoming new businesses into the Group. LLCP shares our ambition and brings the capital, sector experience and value creation expertise to help us accelerate our plans, both organically and through acquisitions, while preserving the standards and culture our customers rely on." Josh Kaufman, Head of Europe at LLCP, said: "Nick and the team have built a differentiated business in attractive, supply-constrained markets, and have shown they can execute and integrate acquisitions at pace. We look forward to supporting them with our experience of scaling founder-led technical services businesses as they continue to build in this fragmented market." James Smith, Managing Director at LLCP, added: "We were impressed by the strength of Empower's customer relationships and the depth of its technical capability. We are delighted to partner with Nick and the management team as they extend their reach, deepen their capabilities and continue to grow organically and via M&A." Empower will continue to be led by its existing management team as it embarks on the next phase of growth. LLCP was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher (Legal), Alvarez & Marsal (Financial, Tax and Corporate Finance) and OC&C (Commercial). About LLCP Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a global middle-market private equity firm with a 42-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-unit, Education & Training and Engineered Products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity. LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 9 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP and its affiliates have managed approximately $20.6 billion of capital across nearly 20 investment funds and have invested in approximately 120 portfolio companies. LLCP and its affiliates currently manage $15.0 billion of assets and have offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Frankfurt. Isabel Moon, ...



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