MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Damascus, Syria -November 2026: Ghassan Aboud Automotive, through its subsidiary, Grand Auto & Machinery Co. (GAMCO), has signed a distribution agreement with Tata Motors, one of the world's leading automotive manufacturers, appointing GAMCO as its official distributor for commercial vehicles in Syria. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The partnership brings together Tata Motors' global expertise in commercial vehicles and GAMCO's local market knowledge and operational presence to support Syria's transportation, logistics, and construction sectors. Through this collaboration, GAMCO will introduce Tata Motors' extensive commercial vehicle lineup to the Syrian market, including cargo vehicles ranging from sub-1-tonne to 60 tonnes and mass mobility solutions with seating capacities from 9 to 71 passengers. Supported by sales and aftersales services across the country, the partnership aims to provide businesses with reliable transportation solutions that meet their operational needs and contribute to the development of key economic sectors.

Commenting on the announcement, Asif Shamim, Head – International Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said“We are pleased to partner with Ghassan Aboud Automotive and GAMCO as we introduce our advanced mobility solutions in Syria. The company brings deep industry expertise, a strong customer-first approach and an established footprint in the region. With road transport serving as the backbone of Syria's freight movement, we are confident that our wide range of Tata Motors' dependable commercial vehicles will find strong response in the country. Tata Motors' portfolio is globally recognised for delivering high productivity, robust performance and low total cost of ownership, backed by comprehensive sales and aftermarket support. This partnership marks an important step in expanding our presence in the region, empowering local businesses across both cargo logistics and mass-mobility applications.”

Saud Abbasi, CEO – Emerging Markets at Ghassan Aboud Holding, said,“We are delighted to partner with Tata Motors and welcome a globally recognised name to our growing portfolio in Syria. We believe Tata Motors' commercial vehicle range is well aligned with the needs and requirements of the Syrian market, offering reliable and practical solutions to support businesses across different sectors. We have high expectations for the brand and its potential in Syria and look forward to building a successful partnership that creates long-term value for our customers and partners while contributing to the country's development.”

With more than eight decades of expertise, Tata Motors is present in over 50 countries spread across Africa, Middle East South and Southeast Asia, South America and CIS, among others. The company's state-of-the-art research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology. Backed by advanced R&D capabilities and deep experience across diverse operating conditions, the company is well positioned to support Syria's growth ambitions – with the Middle East standing out as a core pillar of Tata Motors' global strategy and a region where long term partnership, local capability and future ready mobility solutions converge.

The agreement reinforces Ghassan Aboud Automotive's long-term commitment to Syria, combining global automotive expertise with local capabilities to support businesses and contribute to the country's reconstruction and economic recovery. It further reflects the company's commitment to 'Rebuilding Syria Together'.

About Tata Motors Formerly TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd:

Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Ltd. (BSE: Scrip code 544569; NSE: Scrip code TMCV) is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Together with its subsidiary Iveco Group N.V., it is a global mobility enterprise with complementary brands, technologies and deep engineering expertise with a presence across 130+ countries and solutions spanning the entire spectrum of commercial mobility. Backed by Tata Motors' eight decades of leadership, the combined enterprise brings greater scale, technological depth and international reach to serve evolving customer needs and shape the future of mobility. Guided by its brand promise, Better Always, Tata Motors continues to engineer future-ready solutions that enhance customer experience and drive sustainable growth.

As per the Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench-amongst Tata Motors Limited, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (the Company) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited-the Company's name was changed to Tata Motors Limited from TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (effective 29 October 2025), and its equity shares are listed on the BSE Ltd and the NSE Ltd.

Media Contact Information: Tata Motors Corporate Communications:... | tatamotors

About Grand Auto & Machinery Co. GAMCO:

Grand Auto & Machinery Co. (GAMCO), a Ghassan Aboud Automotive company, specializes in commercial vehicles, construction machinery, agricultural and industrial solutions. As an official distributor of leading global OEM brands, GAMCO is committed to supporting the rebuilding of Syria through world-class products, advanced technologies, professional training, modern service facilities, comprehensive aftersales support, mobile field-service solutions, and a nationwide parts distribution network.

Through its investments in talent development, technical education, and customer support infrastructure, GAMCO aims to contribute to Syria's long-term development and economic progress under its vision of“Rebuilding Syria Together.”

About Ghassan Aboud Automotive, Syria:

Ghassan Aboud Automotive, Syria marks a new milestone in the Group's return to the country's automotive sector. With a clear focus on delivering modern, reliable, and affordable mobility solutions, the company aims to serve the evolving needs of Syrian customers across different segments of the automotive landscape. By combining global expertise with a strong local commitment, Ghassan Aboud Automotive is dedicated to supporting the redevelopment of the nation's infrastructure and contributing to long-term economic recovery through accessible and sustainable transport solutions.