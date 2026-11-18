MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: Ryan Mitchell, Group Director, QHSEW at UAE-based smart and green FM company Farnek, addressed delegates yesterday at the Health, Safety and Environment Forum (HSE MENA 2026), which is currently taking place at the Sofitel Downtown Hotel in Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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During his presentation, entitled 'Dashboards display. agents detect and discuss. Experience decides.' Mitchell highlighted the importance of AI to HSE professionals from across the MENA region.

During his opening remarks, Mitchell set the scene:“The UAE has already decided not to wait or follow. In fact, the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, launched in 2017, aims to make the UAE a leader in AI by 2031. PwC projections estimate that AI could add close to fourteen per cent to UAE GDP by 2030. This has a direct impact on our industry and how we conduct business, and it must be our shared objective.”

Following his introduction, Mitchell shared practical solutions, illustrative case studies, and the benefits of using SafeNexus, the first AI-powered, white-label HSEQ management platform in the GCC region. Built by HITEK AI, the technology and innovation division of Farnek, the solution helps HSE professionals work more effectively and support their management system towards compliance.

Mitchell identified some of the existing challenges facing HSE professionals and also singled out the potential problems hiding behind green dashboards. He said:“Every one of us has stood in front of a green dashboard and felt a small itch of doubt. What is happening across my operations that my current dashboards aren't telling me?

“We have spent years improving our reporting, and the visibility is real. But green only means that nothing crossed a line somebody drew in advance. The detail that matters could be sitting in another report, in another system, or in one line of a witness statement that nobody connected to anything else.”

To address these and other issues, Mitchell described in more detail 'Agentic Infonalysis'.

“OK...so think of the best auditor or investigator you have ever worked with. They gather everything. They join the pieces. They ask the awkward question. Then they go and stand on the site to check. That is the whole method, and I call it Agentic Infonalysis.”

“The agent takes the first three steps: find, connect, question. It drafts the scope, timeline, causes and actions, and then it stops. A technician reviews every suggestion before it is saved, and the agent never sends, closes or approves anything, unless you want it to.Step four, on the ground, belongs to you. Put simply, dashboards display, agents detect and discuss, but experience decides.

“We live in an age of information overload. It could be a crew heading out to site, and behind them a trail of paperwork in more languages than any one reader can follow. Offices, towers, malls, hospitals, airports.

“A cleaner reports a wet floor. A supervisor rejects a permit. Someone reports feeling unwell, in their own language. A technician closes a work order. Every team does its job well, and every record makes sense. What nobody has is the hour it takes to lay them side by side. That's where the national AI ambition... meets our daily practice.”

Mitchell went on to clarify to delegates why AI matters.

“From experience, you know what a site feels like at five in the morning, which contractor to call, which answer sounds wrong. An agent reads every record, narrative and date. Together they add depth. The best professionals in our field should not fear that. They should want it.”

Mitchell then gave an overview of how SafeNexus's different operating modes can support HSE professionals.

“Imagine opening the app on a Monday morning. You can ask, or you can watch. S.A.I.F. (Safety AI Framework) Mode is the conversation mode: you ask in plain language, and the agent briefs you and drafts the next step for your approval. SAIF's Maestro Mode is the live picture of incidents, actions and inspections across your sites. Same data, two ways of working.”

Another distinct advantage of SafeNexus is that it is a white-label solution.

“For those of you who advise clients or look after safety for others. Think about what your clients ask you for: assurance and early warning. The same engine can sit under your own identity. Your platform, your brand, your clients, with your relationships untouched,” he said.

Mitchell concluded by reiterating the importance of human expertise and AI.“Let me put it plainly, you bring the trust, the judgement on site, the sign-off and the accountability. The platform brings tireless, consistent reading, the connections nobody has time to make, the first draft of every briefing, note and report, and an exhaustive memory. Neither can do the other's job.”

“Sometimes the most useful safety information is the incident that never happened, because someone asked the second question...what am I missing?” added Mitchell.

Photo Caption: Ryan Mitchell, Group Director, QHSEW, Farnek, addresses delegates at the HSE Forum

About HITEK AI:

HITEK AI is the technology and innovation division of Farnek - the UAE's leading Smart and Green FM company with 46 years of operational heritage, 12,000+ employees, and deployments across the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. HITEK's platform suite - CAFMTEK, POWERTEK, SAFETEK, SECURITY+, CARBONTEK, IOTEK, BMSTEK, WASHROOMTEK, EYETEK, FLEXIGUEST, and the Buddy App - serves financial services, healthcare, hospitality, aviation, government, and commercial real estate clients across the Gulf.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss- owned independent total facilities management company. With a skilled workforce of more than 12,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure, and Entertainment.