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New competition invites students to build autonomous devices that can race in the air, on land, in the sea, and in space

Program connects STEM education with practical experience in engineering, AI, robotics and autonomous systems for students from age 11 through to university

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November, 2026 – The Advanced Technology Research Council's (ATRC) Path 2 A2RL student competition recorded 2,790 registrations at its launch during NSTI at ADNEC Al Ain. Held from 10 to 13 November 2026, the launch event welcomed over 17,000 visitors, introducing students to opportunities to build and test autonomous systems across air, land, sea and space.

Linked to the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), which is the world's largest autonomous racing league, the competition invites school and university students from the UAE and abroad to participate in challenges to build and test working systems before proving them in competition conditions.

The year-long competition is part of a structured program designed to cultivate future generations of engineers and researchers by providing them with a progressive pathway to build technical skills and gain practical experience under expert guidance. Students as young as 11 will encounter increasingly complex engineering challenges as they progress through high school and university, enabling them to practically apply their early STEM education in advanced fields such as physical AI, robotics and autonomous systems.

His Excellency Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director General at ATRC, said:“Human capital remains the cornerstone of the UAE's development model, and nurturing talent with purpose and vision is central to realizing our ambitions in advanced technology. This program embodies this belief.”

“By establishing an integrated pathway that guides students from the age of 11 to the A2RL Grand Final, we are bridging foundational STEM education with engineering of the highest caliber. In doing so, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi's research and development ecosystem, reinforcing its standing as a global hub for innovation, and positioning the UAE at the forefront of autonomous systems,” he added.

Depending on their age and technical capabilities, teams participating in Path 2 A2RL will be given an autonomous challenge under one of eight tracks, across all four environments: air, land, sea or space.

Teams working on the air track will program drones to navigate missions, or develop autonomous systems capable of perception, localization and path planning. Teams focusing on the land challenge will focus on ground vehicles ranging from small electric vehicles to racing cars, depending on their age category. The sea challenge includes the management and navigation of an underwater remotely operated vehicle with real-life testing in complex environments. The space track will include the design and build of an autonomous lunar rover with challenges including mission integration and simulations.

Dr.–Ing. Mae Al Mansoori, Director of R&D Talent Enablement, Advanced Technology Research Council, said:“The value of this program lies in its engineering processes. Students will translate theory into functioning systems, integrate hardware and software, analyze what happens when something fails, and iterate until it performs effectively. As the technical complexity increases, they will gain specialist knowledge and strengthen the problem-solving and systems-thinking skills required by advanced R&D. By offering Path 2 A2RL across the UAE, and beyond, we will equip a new generation of ambitious young engineers with the technical curiosity, confidence and ingenuity to build the technologies of the future.”

Throughout the 12-month competition, teams will undergo a design and build period with the support of an advanced training program, simulation environments, and mentorship from international experts. The students will then apply their learning under competition conditions, troubleshooting failures, optimizing performance, and demonstrate that their systems can operate reliably within defined technical regulations.

Qualifying teams will be invited to the A2RL 2027 Grand Final, where they will connect with some of the world's leading developers of advanced autonomous technologies. A2RL was established by ASPIRE, the grand challenges arm of ATRC.

The competition builds upon the ATRC's broader talent enablement initiatives, which have engaged more than 50,000 students by connecting early STEM engagement with practical technical capabilities.