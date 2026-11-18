

The companies highlighted up to 2.3 times greater performance and memory flexibility on Azure M-series v4 virtual machines.

The investments are designed to provide Azure customers with more scalable and resilient infrastructure for demanding cloud and AI workloads, while improving memory efficiency and security, the companies said. Separately, Check Point expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to deploy its SASE platform on Azure, and availability on the Microsoft Marketplace is targeted for the first half of 2027.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Intel Corporation (INTC) on Wednesday announced an expansion of their long-term collaboration to advance Azure infrastructure, including a multi-year agreement for Intel Xeon processor supply as demand for cloud and AI computing grows.

"Our customers need infrastructure built around the workloads that matter to them," said Saurabh Dighe, Microsoft's corporate vice president of Azure System & Architecture.

MSFT shares traded marginally lower, while INTC shares traded 1.3% lower at the time of writing.

What The Expanded Partnership Involves

The deal confirms multi-year Intel Xeon supply capacity for Azure, including next-generation server CPUs codenamed Diamond Rapids.

The expanded collaboration will also cover Intel Xeon processors with Compute Express Link (CXL) technology to improve memory efficiency, alongside Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) and confidential computing capabilities.

Microsoft said the collaboration has already delivered up to 2.3 times greater performance and memory flexibility for demanding workloads on Azure M-series v4 virtual machines using CXL memory and Intel Flat Memory Mode in Xeon 6 processors. It also highlighted up to 2.5 times faster SQL backups on Azure through the first QAT-enabled virtual machines in the cloud.

The investments are designed to provide Azure customers with more scalable and resilient infrastructure for demanding cloud and AI workloads, while improving memory efficiency and security, the companies said.

Check Point Expands Microsoft Azure Partnership

Separately, Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to deploy its SASE platform on Azure, with the deployment expected to add 48 Microsoft Azure Points of Presence (PoPs) to Check Point's SASE footprint.

The deployment is expected to incorporate Microsoft Entra to support identity-centric Zero Trust security and use Microsoft's global network, which connects directly to more than 4,000 internet partners.

Check Point SASE is expected to become available through Microsoft Marketplace in the first half of 2027.

How Retail Views MSFT, INTL & CHKP

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward CHKP turned 'bullish', while sentiment toward MSFT and INTL remained in the 'bearish' territory.

MSFT shares have gained more than 5% year-to-date, while CHKP shares have dropped over 18%. INTL shares, meanwhile, have gained over 53% over the same period.

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