MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From the World's First Glass Elevator to an Underwater Cocktail Lounge, Founder Harry Handlery Shaped How San Diego Welcomes Visitors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Handlery Hotel San Diego is celebrating 70 years in Mission Valley, and with it, the legacy of the man who helped invent modern hospitality in San Diego. Opened in 1956 as the Stardust Hotel and Country Club, the hotel was the culmination of founder Harry Handlery's vision: a destination resort unlike anything the city had seen. Still run by the family that built it, now in its fourth generation, the hotel is one of two properties operated by Handlery Hotels, California's oldest family-owned and operated hotel company.

The San Diego City Council marked the milestone with an official proclamation declaring Oct. 28, 2026,“Handlery Hotel San Diego 70th Anniversary Day.” Presented by Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, the proclamation honors the hotel's seven decades of contributions to San Diego's tourism industry and economy.









Jack Handlery, Jon Handlery and Stephen Whitburn celebrate Handlery San Diego's 70th Anniversary

Seeing the Need and Meeting It

Harry Handlery's story is, in many ways, the story of California. He arrived in Boston from Ukraine in 1900 at age 14 after weeks in steerage, then headed west with his brother in search of work, reaching San Francisco one month after the 1906 earthquake. They settled in Vallejo, where Harry worked a variety of jobs until he saved enough to buy his first hotel, with a partner, in 1928. Over the next decade, he added another hotel in Vallejo and two in San Francisco.

During World War II, Harry saw a steady stream of travelers looking for rooms near the Presidio and the Navy facility in Vallejo: parents visiting sons and daughters in uniform and businesspeople working with the government. He realized the same need existed near bases statewide and bought hotels in city after city, from Bakersfield and Fresno to Monterey, Oakland and Stockton. By 1954, with 26 properties, Handlery Hotels had become the largest family-owned hotel company in the world.

Bringing Innovation to San Diego

After the war, with his son Paul home from military service, Harry looked to expand again and found San Diego.

“I believe when he saw San Diego, it reminded him of the small town he grew up in in Europe,” said Jon Handlery, CEO of Handlery Hotels and Harry's grandson.“The people were friendly, and with the beautiful bay, the beaches and the incredible weather, he fell in love with San Diego.”

In 1951, Harry bought the El Cortez Hotel, then the tallest building in San Diego. He added the Starlight Room restaurant and the Sky Room bar on the 15th floor, with sweeping views of the bay. But diners had to ride guest elevators that stopped on room floors, slowing customers on their way to his famous restaurant. Adding another elevator inside the hotel would have been difficult and noisy and would have cost guest rooms, so Harry asked an elevator engineering firm for a way to go straight to the top. The engineers' solution: an elevator on the outside of the building, pushed up by a piston system rather than pulled by cables. Enclosed in glass, the cab offered incredible views and gave San Diego its claim to fame as home of the world's first glass elevator.

He followed with an escalator over the street that carried guests directly into the hotel, so they never had to stop and wait to cross at the light. The escalator, also a world first, and the glass elevator became attractions in their own right. Harry built three more hotels around the El Cortez to meet demand.

Creating a Destination and a Neighborhood

Harry wasn't done. He dreamed of a resort unlike any before it and found the spot in Mission Valley, which at the time was largely farmland where cows grazed. He acquired the lease on the Mission Valley Golf Course, bought the land in front of it and began construction in 1954, bringing in golf architects to redesign the course into a 27-hole professional layout that hosted the Andy Williams San Diego Open for years before the tournament moved to Torrey Pines.

After adding a tennis club, Harry opened the 225-room Stardust Hotel and Country Club in 1956, the first hotel in Mission Valley. Its features were pure showmanship: a pool with a high dive, one of the first movie theaters in Mission Valley and the Reef Lounge, an underwater cocktail lounge where swimming mermaids performed synchronized routines every evening. The first of its kind in San Diego, the Reef Lounge became a major tourist attraction. The resort became a destination for tourists and locals alike. Other hotel companies soon bought land nearby, and the area became known as Hotel Circle.









The Reef Lounge at the Stardust Hotel and Country Club, where mermaids performed underwater every evening

Four Generations Later

“Seventy years is an extraordinary milestone for our family, and we're proud to have been part of San Diego's story for so long,” said Jack Handlery, general manager of Handlery Union Square Hotel.“Our commitment to personal service and treating guests like family has never changed. We're grateful to the City of San Diego for this recognition and to the employees, guests and community who have been part of our journey.”

About Handlery Hotels

Founded by Harry Handlery in 1928, Handlery Hotels is California's oldest family-owned and -operated hotel company. The family operates two properties: Handlery Union Square Hotel in San Francisco and Handlery Hotel San Diego in Mission Valley. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Makenzi Jordan Rodriguez

Landis Communications Inc.

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