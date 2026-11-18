MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company also recognized as a Star Performer and a Major Contender in Financial Crime and Compliance Operations Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced that Everest Group has named EXL a Leader in its 2026 Fraud Management Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

This recognition reflects EXL's continued investment in AI-enabled fraud operations, advanced analytics, and deep financial services domain expertise to help financial institutions detect complex threats, accelerate investigations, and strengthen financial crime and compliance operations.

“As financial institutions contend with increasingly sophisticated fraud networks, synthetic identities, and rising dispute volumes, they are seeking providers that can combine advanced analytics with scalable, AI-enabled fraud operations and measurable business outcomes,” said Dheeraj Maken, vice president, Everest Group.“EXL differentiates itself through its deep data science and analytics expertise, supported by investments in EXLerate.aiTM and graph intelligence capabilities to strengthen fraud detection and investigations. Clients recognize its high-quality delivery, strong industry perspective, and ability to translate emerging AI innovations into tangible productivity and operational effectiveness improvements.”

“We're proud to earn these recognitions, as they show our full commitment to providing our clients with a holistic strategy to address fraud, risk, and compliance,” Narasimha Kini, executive vice president, banking and capital markets and diversified industries at EXL.“We'll continue investing in the data, AI, and domain expertise that help institutions stay ahead of the evolving financial crime.”

Everest Group evaluated 20 providers for fraud management operations services, assessing their ability to scale operations across transaction monitoring, alert review and investigations, and end-to-end fraud management. The assessment highlighted EXL's growing agentic AI capabilities, established analytics expertise, and scaled fraud operations, supported by an expanding technology partner ecosystem.

EXL was also recognized as a Major Contender for the second consecutive year and named a Star Performer in the 2026 Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services PEAK Matrix Assessment. The FCC operations services assessment evaluated 37 providers across areas including know your customer, anti-money laundering, fraud management, charge back, and recovery as well as providers' ability to incorporate automation and AI into service delivery.

Download the 2026 Fraud Management Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment to learn more about EXL's capabilities highlighted in the assessment.

For more information about EXL's fraud, risk, and compliance solutions, click here.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral activities. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity, and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have over 74,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL's actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL's Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contact:

Keith Little

Head of Public Relations

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