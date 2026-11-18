PANAMA CITY, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global MPC has announced US$7.5 million in strategic funding, with participation from MH Ventures, Mapleblock Capital, Paul Taylor Family Office, Genesis Capital, Becker Ventures, Titans Ventures, and Asva Capital. This marks an important milestone for Global MPC as it advances its vision of bringing real-world mining assets into the digital economy through blockchain technology.

The funding brings together seven investors supporting Global MPC's development at the intersection of natural resources and digital asset infrastructure. Their participation comes as Global MPC continues working toward a framework that connects physical mining assets with blockchain-based markets.

Global MPC focuses on transforming real-world mining assets into verified, structured digital assets. Natural resources remain essential to global industrial activity, yet representing these physical assets within digital markets requires reliable information, structured asset data, and mechanisms for verification and traceability. Global MPC aims to address these requirements by developing infrastructure that connects physical resources with their digital representations.

Built on the BNB Chain, Global MPC is developing an ecosystem centered on mining asset tokenization. Its approach focuses on creating a structured framework for representing real-world resources digitally and supporting their integration into emerging on-chain markets. By connecting physical resource assets with blockchain infrastructure, Global MPC aims to expand the accessibility and transparency of mining-related assets within the digital economy.

The participation of Mapleblock Capital, MH Ventures, Paul Taylor Family Office, Genesis Capital, Becker Ventures, Titans Ventures, and Asva Capital represents an important development in Global MPC's funding journey. The announcement strengthens the project's position as it continues building infrastructure dedicated to the real-world mining asset sector.

Global MPC's broader vision extends beyond representing physical resources as digital tokens. The project aims to establish the underlying infrastructure needed to connect real-world assets with evolving blockchain ecosystems, creating new possibilities for how natural resources can be represented and accessed in digital markets.

With this funding milestone, Global MPC continues its development toward a more connected relationship between physical mining assets and the global digital economy.

Further information about Global MPC's development, ecosystem initiatives, and upcoming activities will be shared through its official communication channels.

Official Channels:



LinkedIn: Global MPC

Telegram: Public Group

Medium: @GlobalMPC2026 Twitter: @MPC_RWA_Global

Media Contact:

Bayode Okusanya

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