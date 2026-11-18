MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Physician and biopharma executive brings more than 30 years of experience spanning pharmaceutical leadership, commercialization, drug pricing, reimbursement, and market access

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOA Therapeutics Corporation (“GOA” or the“Company”), a biotechnology company developing potential first-in-class drug candidates for acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning, today announced the appointment of Scott Howell, MD, MBA, as Chief Commercial Officer.

Dr. Howell brings more than three decades of experience spanning the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare delivery, market access, and commercialization. He previously served as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of U.S. Business Development and Licensing for Novartis U.S. Pharmaceuticals, following his tenure as Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Market Access and Patient Services.

Before joining Novartis, Dr. Howell held senior leadership positions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Cardinal Health, and Genentech, as well as executive roles at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and GlaxoSmithKline. His career spans pharmaceutical development, commercial strategy, healthcare economics, payer engagement, reimbursement, and patient access.

“GOA26 has the potential to fundamentally transform how we treat acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning,” said Dr. Howell.“If approved by the FDA, I intend to lead its commercial rollout nationwide, with the goal of bringing GOA26 to every emergency department and trauma center across America and ultimately establishing it as the standard of care for treating acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning. Having spent my career bringing innovative therapies to patients, I believe this represents an extraordinary opportunity to address a major unmet medical need and make a meaningful impact on emergency medicine.”

At GOA, Dr. Howell leads commercial strategy, pricing and reimbursement planning, market access, health economics and outcomes research, and preparations for the potential commercialization of GOA26, the Company's lead investigational drug candidate.

“Developing a breakthrough drug is only the beginning. We also need to ensure that, if approved, it can reach the physicians, hospitals, and patients who need it,” said Andrew Altschuler, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GOA Therapeutics.“Scott brings an extraordinary combination of pharmaceutical leadership, commercial strategy, and deep expertise in pricing, reimbursement, and market access. His experience at some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies will be invaluable as we prepare for the potential introduction of GOA26 into emergency departments and trauma centers.”

A nationally recognized expert in pharmaceutical pricing, reimbursement, market access, and patient affordability, Dr. Howell lectures at the University of California, Berkeley, and has also served as a guest lecturer at Stanford University, Columbia University, and The Ohio State University. He contributes to academic and industry publications and co-hosts Prescription for Better Access, a podcast examining U.S. drug pricing, coverage, reimbursement, and patient access.

Dr. Howell earned his undergraduate degree with high honors from the University of Notre Dame, his medical degree magna cum laude from The Ohio State University, and his MBA as a Fuqua Scholar from Duke University. He completed his internal medicine internship and residency at Duke University Medical Center.

About GOA26

GOA26 is an investigational combination drug candidate designed to rapidly lower blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and sequester acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism. It combines an engineered enzyme with an acetaldehyde scavenger and is initially being developed for intravenous administration in hospital emergency departments and trauma centers.

In September 2026, GOA presented preclinical findings at the 85th Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) in Dallas. In a porcine model of acute alcohol intoxication, BAC was 61.3% lower in GOA26-treated animals than in untreated controls at 20 minutes following administration.

In October 2026, GOA presented additional findings at the American College of Emergency Physicians' ACEP26 Scientific Assembly in Chicago. In a porcine model of severe acute alcohol intoxication, GOA26-treated animals demonstrated more favorable recovery patterns across multiple metabolic, muscle-injury, hematological, and liver-related biomarkers compared with untreated controls.

Also in October 2026, GOA presented further preclinical findings at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2026, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), in San Diego. The findings demonstrated substantial reductions in alcohol exposure, controlled acetaldehyde levels, and more stable biochemical recovery, supporting continued investigation of GOA26 for patients whose intoxication complicates emergency anesthesia, airway management, and surgery.

GOA plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2026 and initiate human clinical trials in 2027, subject to regulatory clearance.

GOA26 remains investigational and in preclinical development. Its safety and efficacy in humans have not been established.

About GOA Therapeutics

GOA Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company developing potential first-in-class drug candidates for acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning. Its lead program, GOA26, is being developed to address a significant unmet medical need in emergency and trauma care.

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GOA's $300 Million Stock Offerings Now Live

GOA's stock offerings are now live at invest.goathera.com to raise up to $300 million: up to $75 million under a Tier 2 Regulation A offering and up to $225 million in separate exempt offerings.

Click here to review the offering documents:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning GOA26's development, potential benefits, planned regulatory submissions, initiation of human clinical trials, potential commercialization, the Company's offerings, and intended use of proceeds. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks include uncertainties in preclinical and clinical outcomes, regulatory requirements, financing, market acceptance, and execution of development plans. GOA26 has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority.

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