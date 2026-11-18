MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Gray Media, Inc. announced today that the company is currently scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:



November 23, 2026: Furey Hidden Gems Conference (Virtual)



December 10, 2026: Singular Research Best of the Un[der]covereds Conference (Virtual)



December 1-2, 2026: BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference (Boca Raton, FL)

March 1-3, 2027: J.P. Morgan Global Leveraged Finance Conference (Miami, FL)

Current and prospective investors should contact their brokerage firm sales representative to register for a conference and request meetings with Gray management.

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit .

Gray Contact:

Alan Gould, CFA, Vice President, Investor Relations, 404-266-8333

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