MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award recognizes innovative behavioral science and AI tool making a real-world impact

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalent is honored to announce the recognition of BeSci x AITM, its behavioral science and AI model, as winner of Quirk's 2026 Best New Product/Service Innovation award. Quirk's recognized the product for redefining how market research drives real-world behavior change.

BeSci x AI is a custom-built behavioral science assistant powered by AI that accelerates insight generation by processing large volumes of qualitative and quantitative data and mapping findings to validated behavioral science frameworks. The winning project, led by Allie Dautrich, Chad King, Aakansha Chauhan, Abhinav Dua and Asad Perwaiz-was applied to a complex, real-world challenge requiring meaningful behavior change. It uncovered emotional, contextual and practical barriers to provide a clear roadmap to influence more informed decisions and proactive behavior, which is already helping align organizations, regulators and non-profit partners around coordinated action.

Escalent's specialist brands, C Space and Hall & Partners, were also honored as finalists: C Space and an independent 501(c)(3) public charity in the B2B Research Project category for research into the financial advice market that helped teams improve the RIA experience, and Hall & Partners and a leading global pharmaceutical company in the Client/Supplier Collaboration category for transforming pharmaceutical content testing into a scalable, continuous learning engine.

“We're proud to see this work recognized because each project shows what becomes possible when deep industry expertise and strong collaboration are focused on real challenges,” said Melissa Sauter, CEO of Escalent.“From helping communities turn awareness into action to improving experiences for financial advisors and advancing pharmaceutical communications, our teams are turning human understanding into impact for clients and the people they serve.”

The Quirk's Awards, organized by Quirk's Media, recognize researchers, suppliers, products and services that contribute value and impact to marketing research. The 2026 awards were presented on November 17.

To learn more about how Escalent, C Space and Hall & Partners help organizations turn insight into action, contact us.

About Escalent

Escalent is an AI-native market research and advisory partner with unmatched industry expertise. As catalysts of progress, we turn deep understanding of our clients' worlds into smarter strategies, transforming human and market insight into decisive action that helps brands outthink disruption. In 2023, Escalent acquired C Space and Hall & Partners to create a union of industry intelligence, customer insight and brand strategy-three distinct perspectives with one shared purpose: your brand's growth. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Escalent operates across the US and in Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.



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