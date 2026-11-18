Farrah Wright and Talitha Ledbetter

The deeply moving mother-daughter memoir exploring family redemption, addiction, and grace climbs Amazon new release charts following its recent launch.

- Talitha LedbetterBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Authors Farrah Wright and Talitha Ledbetter are proud to announce the official release and charting success of THE TEXT: One Message, Two Lives and a Journey Home, a compelling new true story written collaboratively by the mother-daughter duo. Following its official debut on November 17, 2026, the book has already resonated with readers nationwide, climbing top-selling new release lists on Amazon.Told through the raw, alternating perspectives of a mother and a daughter, THE TEXT invites readers into a deeply personal journey of painful choices, fractured relationships, and the heavy line between loving someone and enabling them. It is a story about consequences, heartache, and the realization that while forgiveness doesn't erase the past, and restoration takes time, broken does not mean finished."Some families carry their brokenness quietly," share authors Farrah Wright and Talitha Ledbetter. "Others learn that eventually, everything hidden in the dark must be brought into the light. We wrote this book for anyone who has ever felt like it was simply too late to start over."Perfect for readers seeking powerful memoirs and Christian nonfiction exploring family redemption, maternal bonds, overcoming addiction, and emotional healing, THE TEXT stands as a testament to grace. It proves that even when we reach the point of giving up, God is still at work and sometimes what looks like the end of the story is only the beginning of what is about to be restored.THE TEXT is available now worldwide in paperback (ISBN: 9798234276308, $21.99) and hardcover (ISBN: 9798234276315, $30.99) formats, and can be purchased on Amazon, Walmart and wherever books are sold.About the AuthorsFarrah Wright and Talitha Ledbetter are a mother-daughter writing team. THE TEXT marks their debut collaborative book project, sharing their personal journey of trials and triumph to inspire hope, healing, and faith in families navigating similar struggles. For coaching and speaking engagements, go to Chosen By Grace Community online.

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Farrah Wright and Talitha Ledbetter Announce the Official Release of Their Powerful True Story, THE TEXT News Provided By Publify Press November 18, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, Social Media



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