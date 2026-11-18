MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Longtime partners recognized for collaboration, innovation, and results driving smarter beverage operations

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BeerBoard, the leader in technology and automated solutions for on-premise alcohol management, today announced it has been selected as Technology Partner of the Year by Twin Peaks Restaurants at the brand's Higher Altitude Conference 2026.The recognition, shared by Twin Peaks leaders including Melissa Fry and by BeerBoard's Josh Solomon, VP of Channel Partnerships, honors the multi-year partnership that has helped Twin Peaks digitize and optimize its alcohol program across beer, wine, and spirits. Twin Peaks has partnered with BeerBoard since 2015, leveraging the company's deluxe service bundle that includes yield and inventory management, brand and style insights, customized menu solutions, and SmartOrders technology for automated ordering and perpetual inventory insights.“Managing a beverage program across more than 100 restaurants requires consistency, visibility and the ability to make informed decisions,” said Melissa Fry, chief marketing officer of Twin Peaks Restaurants.“BeerBoard has been a trusted partner for more than a decade, supporting the tools and insights our teams rely on to manage beverage operations. We're pleased to recognize their contributions with this award.”The award underscores BeerBoard's role in helping operators work smarter through better data, insights, and technology. Twin Peaks has expanded its use of BeerBoard's platform over the years-from initial SmartBar implementations that track pours in real time and reduce losses to systemwide SmartOrders deployment that automates ordering, consolidates inventory management, and provides recommended orders based on actual performance data. Thesetools have supported tighter inventory control, improved yield, clearer visibility into costs and margins, and reduced manual reconciliation across locations.“We're extremely proud to be named Technology Partner of the Year,” said Josh Solomon, VP of Channel Partnerships at BeerBoard.“This recognition is a testament to the strong partnership between our teams and our shared commitment to helping operators work smarter through better data, insights, and technology. Special thanks to Roger Gondek, Melissa Fry, and everyone at Twin Peaks for your trust, collaboration, and continued support. We're excited forwhat's ahead.”Mark Young, Founder and CEO of BeerBoard, added:“Twin Peaks has been a valued partner for more than a decade. Their continued investment in our AI – Alcohol IntelligenceTM platform demonstrates how real-time insights and automation deliver measurable efficiency gains and stronger operational control. We look forward to supporting their growth with even greater visibility and smarter tools.”BeerBoard's SmartBar platform integrates ordering, inventory, product management, finance, and performance into a single workflow, giving multi-location operators accuracy and control from product to pour. Twin Peaks joins a roster of leading hospitality operators that rely on the patented platform to manage beverage programs more effectively.About Twin Peaks RestaurantsHeadquartered in Dallas, Twin Peaks is an award-winning sports bar and restaurant experience known for its mountain-lodge atmosphere, signature food and beverage offerings, and energetic game-day environment. The brand operates locations across the U.S. and Mexico.About BeerBoardBeerBoard is the leader in technology and automated solutions for on-premise alcohol management. Its Alcohol Intelligence (AI)TM platform delivers real-time insights, automated ordering, and streamlined communication between operators and suppliers-transforming how alcohol programs are managed across beer, wine, spirits, and packaged products. The company manages more than $1 billion in alcohol sales and 100,000 products through its industry-leading solutions. Versatile and easily operated from a single dashboard, it has streamlined operations, improved efficiency, and driven revenue growth across the United States. Learn more at beerboard.

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BeerBoard Named Technology Partner of the Year by Twin Peaks Restaurants at Higher Altitude Conference 2026 News Provided By BeerBoard November 18, 2026, 18:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology



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