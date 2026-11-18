MENAFN - EIN Presswire) California Arts Council congratulates awarded organizations and welcomes first-time grant recipients in its 50th anniversary year

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The California Arts Council (CAC) announced today the grant recipient organizations for its 2026–27 program cycle. The announcement adds to a milestone year for the California Arts Council as it celebrates 50 Years of Creative Impact and historic state investments in arts and culture.Across seven programs, the California Arts Council ( ) awarded 1,704 grants totaling $39,605,414 to support the state's arts and cultural landscape and creative workforce. The total includes one- and two-year funding commitments, with 496 additional General Operating Support awards approved in October following Governor Gavin Newsom's signing of AB 113.The funding comes during the California Arts Council's 50th anniversary year, formally recognized by Governor Newsom in April with a proclamation honoring five decades of the agency's work supporting arts, culture, and creative expression. It is also a year of historic state investments that strengthen California's arts and cultural infrastructure, support artists and cultural workers, and expand access to arts and culture in communities across the state.“Access to and participation in the arts is part of California's civic infrastructure,” said California Arts Council Executive Director Danielle Brazell.“These resources expand opportunities for creative and cultural expression at every stage of life. Through partnerships with arts and cultural organizations, this funding gives Californians more opportunities to create, connect, and share their stories-making the arts part of everyday life and reflecting the people, traditions, and experiences that make each community unique.”“We thank Governor Newsom and the Legislature for investing in arts organizations and the operating support they need to sustain their work,” said California Arts Council Chair Roxanne Messina Captor.“In our 50th anniversary year, we are proud to support organizations shaping California's next chapter of cultural growth, civic engagement, and artistic excellence.”Grant awards and outreach for the season emphasized the Council's three priorities for 2026–27 local assistance funding: organizations serving historically and systemically underserved communities located in the lower two quartiles of the Healthy Places Index (HPI); first-time CAC grantees; and small organizations with total revenues of $250,000 or less. Of the organizations awarded in August, nine out of ten met one or more of those priorities, with 41 percent as first-time CAC grant recipients, 63 percent serving HPI lower quartiles, and 72 percent with operating revenues under $250,000.CAC grant programs are administered through a multistep, public process. Following an open call for applications, submissions are adjudicated by peer review panels made up of experts from the arts and cultural fields and representative of California's diverse geography; racial, ethnic, and gender identities; perspectives and knowledge. Rankings made by grant review panels speak to the artistic quality reflective of the creative expression of the state.Interested members of the public, artists, arts organizations, and community leaders are encouraged to visit the CAC website to learn about future grant opportunities as details become available. Notification of grant program guidelines, applications, and technical assistance opportunities will also be published in the California Arts Council's e-newsletter. Subscribe at ca/news/artbeat.CAC Grants DatabaseData for all awards conferred from 2017 to present day can be searched and sorted, shared via links, and exported into different formats through the Recent Grants Search database on the CAC website. The links included below are just some of the ways that data for the 2026–27 grant cycle can be accessed.2026–27 Grant Programs and AwardsAdministering Organization: Folk and Traditional Arts Support to administer funding for artists and arts organizations' work in folk and traditional arts expressions. Number of Grants Awarded: 1 | Total Program Investment: $1,828,415 over two years.Administering Organization: Individual Artists Fellowship Support to develop and administer a regional regranting program to individual artists. Number of Grants Awarded: 8 | Total Program Investment: $4,200,000 over two years.General Operating Support Direct funding to arts and cultural organizations in support of ongoing operations. Number of Grants Awarded: 1,158, including 496 additional awards approved in October | Total Program Investment: $16,778,503 for one year.Arts and Youth Support of meaningful arts participation and learning in diverse settings and contexts for infants, children, and youth ages 0–25 by prioritizing programs that directly bridge barriers to access and participation. Number of Grants Awarded: 264 | Total Program Investment: $4,715,867.Impact Projects Support of collaborative projects that center artists and artistic practice in responding to issues experienced by California's historically and systemically under-resourced communities. Number of Grants Awarded: 216 | Total Program Investment: $3,602,629 for one year.State-Local Partners Support and technical assistance for county-designated local arts agencies. Number of Grants Awarded: 56 | Total Program Investment: $8,430,000 over two years.State-Local Partner Mentorship Support for the establishment by an existing State-Local Partner of a county-designated local arts agency in counties in which no such agency has currently been identified. Number of Grants Awarded: 1 | Total Program Investment: $50,000 for one year.Visit grants/grantee-database/Read more about two major investments in CAC programs at press-releaseAbout the California Arts CouncilThe California Arts Council is a state agency committed to strengthening arts, culture, and creative expression as tools to cultivate a better California for all. Through grants, initiatives, and services, CAC supports local arts infrastructure statewide and envisions a California where all people flourish with universal access to and participation in the arts.Members of the California Arts Council include: Roxanne Messina Captor, Chair; Nicola Miner, Vice Chair; Roque Barros; Caleb Duarte; Vicki Estrada; Leah Goodwin; Roy Hirabayashi; Alex Israel; Dorka Keehn; Phil Mercado; Rick Stein. Learn more at .The California Arts Council is committed to increasing the accessibility of its online content. For language and accessibility assistance, visit about/about-us/language-communications-assistance. To read this announcement in Spanish, please use the website's Google Translate tool by clicking the“Translate” link in the upper righthand corner of this page.El Consejo de las Artes de California se compromete a aumentar la accesibilidad de sus contenidos en línea. Para obtener ayuda con el idioma y la accesibilidad, visite about/about-us/language-communications-assistance. Para leer este anuncio en español, utilice

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Introducing California's 2026-27 State Arts Grantees News Provided By Public Relations, California Arts Council November 18, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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