Kristine Palmer and Paola Camacho, Founders of OverCoffee Consulting and the Field Leadership Experience for Female Executives in Austin, TX

Austin Women's Leadership Workshop with OverCoffee Consulting at Horse + Bow

Austin Women's Leadership Workshop, the Aim Experience from OverCoffee Consulting at Horse + Bow in Marble Falls

After a sold-out September event, the Austin agency hosts a January 15, 2027 workshop in Marble Falls to help women business owners and leaders plan their year.

- Paola CamachoAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OverCoffee Consulting, an Austin-based, women-owned and Latinx-owned marketing agency, has announced The Aim Experience, a one-day strategy workshop designed for women business owners, executives and professionals, and open to any woman who wants to live with intention and a clear plan for the year. The workshop takes place Friday, January 15, 2027, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Horse + Bow in Marble Falls, Texas.The Aim Experience is the second event in the agency's Leadership Field Experience series. The first, held September 18, 2026 at the same venue, sold all 20 seats and closed with a waitlist. In an OverCoffee post-event survey, all respondents overwhelmingly supported a follow-up event.According to the agency, business owners spend the start of each year planning for their companies, teams and clients, and their own direction tends to get whatever time is left. By mid-January, many New Year plans have already started to slip. The workshop is scheduled at that point so participants can reset and commit to a plan before the year gets away from them. It is also built for women at a turning point, such as a new role, a growing business, or a chapter that is ending."Most of the business owners we work with are very good at planning for other people," said Paola Camacho, co-founder of OverCoffee Consulting. "They build strategy for their company, their team, their clients and their family. What they rarely get is a day to do the same for themselves. People come in with a long list of goals, and they leave with the one they've committed to, a plan for each one, and someone who will check in on them."The program focuses on learning to set aside time and make oneself a priority. The day is full of hands-on activities, split between outdoor archery with no experience needed, and indoor sessions of deep conversation in small groups about where each participant identifies where she wants the year to go."In September, what women told us most was that they didn't feel alone anymore," said Kristine Palmer, co-founder of OverCoffee Consulting. "January builds on that. Once you have people in your corner, the next question is where you're going. We designed this day so leaders walk out with an answer and a group that will hold them to it."Grace M., a coach and project manager who attended the September workshop and is already signed up for the January event said, "This is the single most fruitful 'networking' event you will ever attend. Do not miss it."Registration includes lunch, materials and archery equipment. Details and registration are available at .About OverCoffee ConsultingOverCoffee Consulting is a women-owned and Latinx-owned digital marketing agency based in Austin, Texas, founded in 2019 by Paola Camacho and Kristine Palmer. The agency works with small and mid-sized businesses on search engine optimization (SEO), generative engine optimization (GEO), web development, email marketing, customer relationship management (CRM) and automation, and social media. Through its Leadership Field Experience series, OverCoffee hosts in-person workshops for women business owners and leaders. More information is available at overcoffeeconsulting.

Kristine Palmer

OverCoffee Consulting

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OverCoffee Consulting Announces The Aim Experience, a January Planning Workshop for Women Business Owners and Leaders News Provided By OverCoffee Consulting November 18, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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