Adding 40 Years of Executive Branch Experience to HBS Federal

- HBS CEO Andy BluntWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HB Strategies announced today that David Carmen, who founded the bipartisan government affairs firm Carmen Group in 1985 and led it for 40 years, will join the HBS Federal Government Affairs practice as Managing Principal on Jan. 1. Longtime associate Dal Harper will join him as Principal, and Jhamileth Delgado will join as Executive Assistant.The move brings deep executive branch and regulatory experience to HBS Federal. Carmen and his team have worked with federal agencies through seven presidencies, on matters that cover antitrust/merger; telecom/broadband; complex health care provider concerns to some of the largest public-private real estate and infrastructure projects in the country. HBS clients will gain access to that experience in addition to the firm's federal lobbying expertise in Washington and its state teams in 11 state capitals.HBS Executive Chairman and CEO Andy Blunt said,“Experience and relationships are essential when a client needs something from a federal agency, and a record of results matters even more. David brings 40 years of that record to HBS clients. Adding David and his team reflects our continued commitment to clients and to building a best-in-class national advocacy firm.”David Carmen has established himself as a trusted adviser to elected leaders and federal agency decisionmakers.Carmen noted,“More and more, my Washington clients need help in the states, before attorneys general and state legislatures. HBS has some of the strongest state capabilities in the country, and joining the firm gives my clients the full set of tools for their government affairs needs.”Carmen served as U.S. adviser to Masayoshi Son and SoftBank during the largest foreign investment into the United States in history – the purchase of Sprint and its subsidiary Clearwire. He was a key adviser to Washington DC during its financial restructuring; to New York City in its recovery from the attacks of 9/11; to New Orleans after Katrina. He was the consultant to many of the nation's most affected businesses and largest health care providers during COVID. He has been a leader in export controls and other initiatives intended to secure the design, manufacture and sales of microchips, broadband network equipment, and the network management itself.In real estate and infrastructure, Carmen has represented more than 30 state Departments of Transportation; many of the nation's largest real estate developers and government landlords; rail and air lines.Dal Harper brings 20 years of experience working with federal agencies and Congress on behalf of real estate and infrastructure clients. His executive branch work centers on federal leasing and grants, and he has helped clients secure hundreds of millions of dollars for transportation and water resources projects. He also represents clients before the District of Columbia government, where he helped secure the largest tax increment financing package in District history. Jhamileth Delgado joins HBS Federal after serving in U.S. Sen. Rick Scott's Miami district office, where she connected constituents with federal resources and helped expand outreach programs.About HB StrategiesHB Strategies (HBS) is a bipartisan national government affairs and advocacy firm founded in 2018 by Executive Chairman and CEO Andy Blunt and Executive Vice Chairman Gregg Hartley. The firm works with clients to advance and protect their interests in Washington and in state capitals across the country. With 12 offices nationwide, including capital offices in 11 states, HBS maintains one of the nation's largest networks of state lobbyists. Its federal team ranks among Washington's top performing lobbying firms. The HBS Public Affairs team builds communications strategies for clients facing high-stakes policy debates and reputation challenges. Former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt chairs the firm's Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group, which provides whole-of-government counsel to senior executives. Through HBS 50 State, clients can engage lawmakers in several states at once through a nationwide network of lobbyists managed by HBS. Learn more at hbstrategies.

Tom Alexander

HB Strategies

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HB Strategies Expands Federal Practice as David Carmen and Team Join Firm News Provided By HB Strategies November 18, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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