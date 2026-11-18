Former Navy Assistant Secretary James Potter

Hundreds of Navy, Government, and Industry Leaders Participated

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hundreds of Navy industry leaders, Navy officials, federal government contracting officials, and small business owners convened this week for the 12th Annual Navy Procurement Outlook Summit, organized by the Defense Leadership Forum.The national defense business event was held at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center in Reston, Virginia, with opening remarks provided by Carahsoft Founder & CEO Craig Abod. The Summit Moderator was Neil McDonnell, CEO of the GovCon Chamber of Commerce.The purpose of the Summit was to provide Summit attendees with the latest details on Shipbuilding; Ship Maintenance; Navy Shipyard Modernization; Navy procurement and contracting priorities during 2027; strategies on how to win new contracts; tips on becoming a subcontractor to large defense prime contractors; and resources to strengthen the defense industrial base.Speakers included former Assistant Secretary of the Navy Jason Potter; Rear Admiral (Ret) Brad Williamson, the 32nd Commandant of Joint Forces Staff College; Rear Admiral (Ret) Calvin Foster, Former Deputy Commander of Naval Surface Force Atlantic; Rear Admiral (Ret) N.T. Kalathas, GSA Acquisition Solutions Division Director; and many others.One of the most anticipated parts of the Summit were matchmaking sessions, during which Summit attendees scheduled meetings with government officials and prime contractors. Matchmaking Hosts included the Department of War Office of Industrial Base Growth; U.S. General Services Administration; Naval Surface Warfare Center; Navy Office of Small Business Programs; Navy SBIR/STTR Programs; DCSA Office of Small Business Programs; Marine Corps Systems Command; RADICL & A-LIGN; STAHLS'; SAIC; SOSi; M&T Bank; and more.Top Summit sponsors included RADICL; A-LIGN; Huntington Ingalls; STAHLS'; Duluth Travel; and Carahsoft.The Defense Leadership Forum is a public service organization bringing together Congressional leaders, Pentagon officials, military command officials, and business representatives to identify the best solutions to defend the United States. For almost 17 years, thousands of military, government, and business leaders have participated in its highly regarded military business forums.

William S Loiry

United States Defense Leadership Forum

+1 202-375-9587

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12th Annual Navy Procurement Summit Convened by the Defense Leadership Forum News Provided By United States Defense Leadership Forum November 18, 2026, 18:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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