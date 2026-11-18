Jon Mullane Finds Encouragement in the Long Way Around on“Follow Your Own Road”

NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After returning to writing for himself post-pandemic, Jon Mullane found a starting point with“Follow Your Own Road.” Written in Nashville with longtime friend and collaborator Michael Jay, the song helped begin the chapter that became The Road, his five-song EP produced by Toronto's Creighton Doane. Its message came from something he was working through himself: finding a way forward on his own terms while appreciating the experience, rather than concentrating only on where it might lead.

Based in Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia, Mullane spent the better part of two years travelling between home and Nashville, reconnecting with collaborators and forming new partnerships. Four of the EP's five tracks were co-written there. For a musician working across rock, pop, and country, the city offered a comfortable environment for getting back to work.“It's just everyday business there, as opposed to most other places in the world, and feels right to me,” he says.

Michael Jay, whose credits include Martika's“Toy Soldiers” and work with Celine Dion and Gloria Estefan, joined Mullane in writing a song that balances encouragement with uncertainty. The verses acknowledge that life's direction is not always clear. The chorus answers with a comparison that allows for different circumstances and different timelines:“Some are dirt and gravel / Some are paved with gold.” Taking longer does not mean going the wrong way.

The bridge's“Not perfect / But worth it” brings the message down to earth. There are setbacks, but also satisfaction in knowing you put yourself into something that mattered. For Mullane, that feeling has grown stronger with experience.“I feel I'm doing my best work currently, and that's very rewarding,” he says.

Recent recognition has accompanied that renewed enthusiasm. Mullane accepted a 2026 Josie Music Award at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry for the performance-focused“Remember in November” video, which also won in the Best of Canada category at the California Music Video Awards.

The Road is nominated for Country Recording of the Year at the Music Nova Scotia Music & Industry Awards, presented November 15 in Truro.

Directed by longtime filmmaker friend and collaborator Martin Noel, the accompanying video follows Mullane along a rural road in nearby Blockhouse, guitar in hand, singing as he walks. Filmed entirely with natural light, it returns to the location where they photographed the EP cover a year earlier, an area that seems to have a magical quality attached to it. The setting links the collection's artwork to the song that helped start it, with Mullane's performance unfolding along the road itself.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Jon Mullane releases brand new music video "Follow Your Own Road" News Provided By HIP Video Promo November 18, 2026, 18:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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