The Manufacturer's Mindset Podcast examines customer education, employee retention, and seasonal production at McClure Tables.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ballantine Digital's The Manufacturer's Mindset Podcast features Todd McClure, founder and owner of McClure Tables, in a new episode hosted by Ryan Cote. The conversation covers McClure's transition from game room retail to American shuffleboard manufacturing and the decisions behind operating a small craft shop.McClure describes starting in the industry at 19, moving and refelting pool tables before opening retail stores. After working with overseas factories, he brought shuffleboard production back to the United States and hired experienced cabinetmakers. The episode follows the manufacturing process from preparing hardwood to gluing playboards in a radio frequency press and applying the finish.The discussion also addresses production planning for a direct-to-consumer business. During slower months, the shop builds popular models for its quick-ship program, creating inventory ahead of holiday demand. McClure explains how experienced employees, flexible time off, and a four-day workweek have supported the operation while he and his wife stepped back from daily shop management."So you treat them right and hire good people," said Ryan Cote, Managing Partner, Ballantine Digital, during the discussion of employee retention.McClure also discusses his renewed involvement in website content and marketing, including guides that answer buying and maintenance questions."You also have to be there to provide information," McClure said.Listen to the episode:About McClure TablesMcClure Tables is a Michigan-based manufacturer of handcrafted shuffleboard tables for residential and commercial settings. Founder Todd McClure developed the business after working in the game room industry. Its tables use American hardwoods including maple, hickory, and walnut. The company sells directly to consumers online and publishes information on selection, maintenance, rules, and installation.About Ballantine DigitalBased in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Ballantine Digital is part of Ballantine, founded in 1966. The agency provides SEO, AI search optimization, paid search, website development, content and LinkedIn marketing.

Ryan Cote

Ballantine Digital

+1 973-305-1504

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ballantine Digital Podcast Features Todd McClure on U.S. Manufacturing News Provided By Ballantine Digital November 18, 2026, 18:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.