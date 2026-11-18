World's Largest Applied AI Reference Libary

Universities, government agencies in 11 markets are early buyers of 320 books that show professionals in 166 professions how to apply AI at work.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Straits Institute for Applied AI (SIAA) has published the AI+ Library, the world's largest Applied AI reference book collection, aimed at teaching working professionals in 166 professions on how to apply AI in their own jobs.Early customers include top-ranked universities and institutions such as the University of Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Technical University of Munich, the Bundeswehr University Munich, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Ton Duc Thang University, Suan Dusit University and the Technological University of the Philippines. Government buyers include Malaysia's Ministry of Health and Attorney General's Chambers, Thailand's TISTR and the National Library of the Philippines.The library is built in four complementary tiers:.Tier 1, Essentials (16 titles): a shared grounding in AI for everyone in an organisation, with titles such as AI+ Everyone, AI+ Managers and AI+ Business Owners..Tier 2, Job Roles (184 titles): the core of the library, with guides written for individual professions around each job's daily work, and companion workbooks. Titles include AI+ Doctors, AI+ Lawyers, AI+ Librarians, AI+ University Lecturers and AI+ TVET Instructors..Tier 3, Job Skills (106 titles): tasks that cut across professions, in titles such as AI+ Academic Research, AI+ Data Analysis and AI+ Grant Writing..Tier 4, Special Editions (15 titles): leadership, ethics and strategy, and industry reports, in titles such as AI+ Leadership, AI+ Ethics, AI+ Strategy and State of AI in Healthcare.The books work as a cohesive collection, offering shared core frameworks across every title and a clear path from AI essentials to job-specific skills.Each book is built around the job's unique workflow and requirements, with real-world case studies, ready-to-use prompts and implementation plans.The AI+ Library grew out of the internal training curriculum developed by Straits AI Group's engineering practice, where training professionals to use AI was part of delivering AI systems for governments and enterprises.CH Peh, Executive Director of SIAA said, "The ability to apply AI in everyday job tasks is the critical skill for everyone in the workforce today. Yet with most AI reference and teaching materials being fairly generic, we created the AI+ Library to ensure every working professional has a comprehensive and working AI guide directly catering to their exact job,"."The goal of the Straits Institute for Applied AI is to ensure every working human has access to the most updated and relevant knowledge on how to use AI to improve their working potential. In thesePeh addedThe 320-book collection is available to libraries and institutions through iGroup, a leading education and information services company with more than 1,500 staff and offices in more than 20 countries across the Asia-Pacific region.

Laura Blanco

Straits Institute for Applied AI

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Straits Institute for Applied AI Publishes World's Largest Applied AI Reference Book Collection - the AI+ Library News Provided By Straits Institute for Applied AI November 18, 2026, 18:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology



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