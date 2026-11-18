MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday registered an FIR against IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, the then Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, and two directors of Goyal Fashions Private Limited for alleged corruption, abuse of official position and extending undue benefits to the company.

The other accused are Mukund Sharan Goyal, company's Director, and Sanjay Goyal, Managing Director of the company.

The ACB's Jaipur City-I unit has registered an FIR under Sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with Sections 7(c), 8, 9 and 10 of the amended Act of 2018.

Sections 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, have also been invoked.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the state government had granted prior approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, following which the Bureau initiated a preliminary investigation.

Records were collected from various departments and examined.

The FIR was registered after the allegations were found to be prima facie substantiated.

According to the preliminary investigation, in 2006, when Agrawal was the District Collector of Udaipur, 13.705 hectares of agricultural land in Bujhda village were converted for use as a tourism unit for Ananta Resort.

The investigation found that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Forest, Mining and Irrigation departments had not been obtained.

Subsequently, two mandatory conditions in the land conversion order were also removed. These included reserving 40 per cent of the land for amenities and obtaining approval for the layout plan from the Senior Town Planner.

The ACB also found that on October 3, 2023, Agrawal and his wife purchased 20 villas at Ananta Resort at Bujhda in Udaipur at Rs 15 lakh each, acquiring 10 villas apiece.

On the same day, the villas were reportedly leased back to the company under perpetual lease deeds through a revenue-sharing arrangement.

Similarly, on March 27, 2026, 20 villas at Ananta Resort at Ajabgarh in Alwar, were purchased in the names of Agrawal, his wife, sons and parents-in-law at prices ranging from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh each.

These rates were Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh below the District Level Committee (DLC) rates.

In contrast, other buyers were allegedly charged around Rs 6 lakh more than the DLC rate for villas in the same resort.

The ACB estimated that the arrangement resulted in an undue benefit of around Rs 2 crore to the buyers, allegedly facilitated by Goyal Fashions Private Limited.

The Bureau also noted that the Finance Department issued an order granting a customised package to the company on the same date.

The investigation also revealed that on October 15, 2026, 24 villas at Ananta Resort in Jaipur were purchased in the names of Agrawal's sons at Rs 11 lakh each.

However, the resort's brochure reportedly valued villas of the same size at Rs 59 lakh each.

Agrawal also held the additional charge of Chairman of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board. During his tenure, on August 28, 2023, the checklists for Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) were modified in the name of simplifying procedures.

The revised checklists reportedly removed requirements relating to land conversion documents, Forest Department NOCs and compliance with the Aravalli Notification.

Subsequently, approvals were granted to three properties belonging to the company: the Ajabgarh Resort in Alwar, the Jaisalmer Resort and the Jaipur Resort.

The ACB also found alleged irregularities in the company's application for a customised package under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS), 2019, for the Ajabgarh Resort.

The company applied by categorising the resort as a new unit, although a substantial portion of the proposed investment had reportedly already been made.

To meet the eligibility requirement of an investment of Rs 100 crore, an additional 3.02 hectares of land was included in the investment proposal, despite the land being neither registered nor converted.

The investigation also found that the company had already sold 127 of the resort's 135 villas, around 95 per cent of the total, before obtaining the eligibility certificate. This information was allegedly not disclosed in the project reports.

On August 19, 2023, a meeting of the State-Level Scrutiny/Approval Committee was held under Agrawal's chairmanship.

The committee assessed the company's eligible investment at Rs 118.50 crore, paving the way for a customised package offering benefits and subsidies substantially higher than those available under the standard provisions of RIPS, 2019.

The ACB's preliminary findings point to alleged manipulation of the process to extend undue benefits to the company.

Further investigation has been entrusted to Prashant Kaushik, ACB's Additional Superintendent of Police (Special Unit-I) at Jaipur.