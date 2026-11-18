MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Group-IB, a leading creator of predictive cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, today published its Sustainability Report 2025, setting out how adversary-centric, predictive intelligence, delivered through a global network of local experts, translated into measurable results against cybercrime alongside its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress. In 2025, Group-IB contributed to six international operations coordinated with INTERPOL, Europol, AFRIPOL, and 52 national law enforcement agencies, resulting in 1,809 arrests and the dismantling of 34,838 pieces of malicious infrastructure. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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In 2025, Group-IB's work contributed to the arrest of 1,809 cybercriminals through six international law enforcement operations and the dismantling of 34,838 pieces of malicious infrastructure. The report also records approximately USD 2.7 billion in phishing-related losses prevented and around 65 million people protected from cyber threats. To date, Group-IB has conducted more than 1,600 successful high-tech crime investigations, reflecting sustained collaboration with international law enforcement agencies.

Global footprint built on local expertise

Group-IB expanded to 11 Digital Crime Resistance Centers (DCRCs) in 2025. Two flagship facilities opened: the Singapore Cyber Fusion Center, the first Cyber Fusion Center in the Asia-Pacific region, and the Cairo DCRC in Egypt, inaugurated in May 2025. In total, 556 employees representing more than 30 nationalities, a 25% increase on 2024, served more than 450 customers in over 60 countries and in more than 20 languages, providing global expertise and insights that help companies protect their infrastructure and customers, based on threats unique to their jurisdiction and region.

Group-IB's proprietary technology is protected by a portfolio of 150 patents and patent applications, including its first patent filing in Saudi Arabia. New 2025 offerings include BioConfirm biometric authentication, the Next-Gen Fraud Matrix 2.0 taxonomy, and“Prevyn” an LLM-powered AI Assistant, in beta since April 2025, within the Threat Intelligence platform.

Shared expertise for global cyberdefense

Sharmine Low, Malware Analyst, and Nam Le Phuong, Senior Digital Forensics and Incident Response Specialist, APAC, contributed to MITRE ATT&CK v17. The report notes that contributions to this community-curated knowledge base are rare and externally validated. Anastasia Tikhonova, Technical Head, APAC, co-authored the threat report on UNC2891, a financially motivated threat actor specializing in deep intrusions against banking and ATM infrastructure.

In its continuing commitment towards the development of future cyber defenders, Group-IB's Academic Alliance grew from 6 to more than 15 university partnerships across 11 countries in 2025, and more than 400 students took part in its programs. The company also launched the Group-IB Partner Academy, offering free specialized training to channel partners in Europe. Group-IB reports 35% progress toward its target of supporting 1,000 future STEM professionals by 2027.

Environment, governance, and Artificial Intelligence:

Group-IB reports its greenhouse gas emissions under the GHG Protocol and discloses an increase. Its total corporate inventory rose 111%, from 2,333.84 to 4,928.97 tCO2eq. Scope 2 emissions fell 3.8% to 161.75 tCO2eq, while Scope 3 emissions rose 120% to 4,767.22 tCO2eq, driven mainly by IT infrastructure spending to support AI adoption and by business travel linked to global expansion. The report states that absolute growth in emissions is not an acceptable long-term trajectory. Group-IB has not yet set emissions-reduction targets against its 2024 baseline. Its European office sources renewable electricity, and the company has introduced a travel platform to track and reduce business-travel emissions.

On governance, Group-IB published a new Code of Conduct in 2025. All employees and Board members completed Code of Conduct and anti-corruption training, the Code was extended to 100% of business partners, and 100% of suppliers are monitored under a new Due Diligence Framework. The company built an internal Responsible AI Policy with 100% employee penetration, and a formal public AI Governance Policy is planned for 2026.

“Cybercrime is organized, adaptive, and global, so the response has to be as well. No single company or agency can see the whole picture, and the results we report are what happens when intelligence is shared and trust is built over years. Our role is to put the right evidence in the right hands, quickly, so that investigators can take preemptive action instead of reacting to an attack after it happens. That is why we treat law enforcement partnerships as the core of what we do, and why we will keep opening our research and expertise to the wider defender community,” said Dmitry Volkov, Co-Founder and CEO of Group-IB.

“For Group-IB, the UN Sustainable Development Goals are a practical framework for deciding where we invest, how we grow, and how we measure ourselves. Strong governance is the foundation under all of it, because partners, customers, and law enforcement agencies only rely on organizations they can trust. That is why we report openly, including where we still have work to do, and why we see accountability as an ongoing commitment rather than a milestone,” said Anastasiia Komissarova, Deputy CEO of Group-IB.

Group-IB's mission is to fight cybercrime, and the report treats ESG as part of that mission, not a separate programme: the same operations, research, and people that disrupt criminal networks also shape the company's environmental footprint, governance, and contribution to society.