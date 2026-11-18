MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vereigen Media and Madgex partnered on an ABM campaign to engage priority accounts and generate marketing-qualified leads.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a B2B demand generation company, today shared the results of its account-based marketing (ABM) campaign with Madgex, a Wiley brand. The campaign used Vereigen Media's Verified Content Engagement (VCE) solution to reach relevant audiences within Madgex's priority accounts and engage them with content selected by Madgex.

The campaign ran from May 1 to 31, 2026. Vereigen Media coordinated campaign execution to support Madgex's marketing-qualified lead (MQL) goals while keeping the workload manageable for its internal marketing team.











Addressing the Need for More Effective B2B Engagement

Madgex sought a coordinated approach to reach relevant decision-makers, align lead delivery with historical conversion metrics, and maintain brand consistency across campaign activities.

Vereigen Media partnered with Madgex to build an account-based marketing program using its Verified Content Engagement solution. The team identified relevant audiences within Madgex's priority accounts and selected content aligned with their interests.

Vereigen Media developed the campaign emails and landing pages and managed delivery. Madgex reviewed and approved all creatives before launch.

The engagement included strategic audience targeting, email and landing page development, client-led creative approvals, and coordinated campaign delivery.

Client-Validated Results Demonstrate Campaign Effectiveness

The campaign delivered positive outcomes across several important dimensions, with Madgex's marketing leadership confirming that Vereigen Media exceeded established MQL KPIs.

Additional feedback recognized outstanding lead quality, speed of delivery, and the ease of the overall campaign process.

Christian M., B2B Field Marketing Manager at Madgex: A Wiley Brand, commented:

"Vereigen Media has been instrumental in not only meeting but exceeding my MQL KPIs. The outstanding lead quality, speed of delivery, and overall ease of process means I'll be using them in future campaigns and have recommended them to colleagues in similar departments."

The client's feedback also highlighted the value of the partnership, including its intention to collaborate on future campaigns and recommend Vereigen Media to colleagues.

Combining ABM Strategy with Verified Content Engagement

The Madgex engagement demonstrates how strategic account targeting, relevant content promotion, and coordinated execution can work together to support B2B marketing objectives.

Through VCE, Vereigen Media brings first-party audience data and human-verified engagement capabilities into its demand generation approach, helping organizations focus on relevant prospects and meaningful campaign outcomes.

"Successful B2B marketing is not simply about generating more leads. It is about reaching the right audiences, creating meaningful engagement, and delivering outcomes that support our clients' marketing objectives."

- Charlotte Graham, VP, Revenue Operations & Marketing, Vereigen Media.

Helping B2B Organizations Strengthen Customer Acquisition

Vereigen Media supports B2B organizations through Account-Based Marketing, Verified Content Engagement, event registration, and performance-focused demand generation programs.

The Madgex campaign reinforces the company's commitment to combining audience precision, verified engagement, and coordinated execution to help clients achieve their marketing objectives.

Learn more about Vereigen Media:

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company helping technology and enterprise organizations strengthen customer acquisition through first-party data, human-verified engagement, Account-Based Marketing, and performance-focused marketing solutions. Vereigen Media adds transparency, data quality, and human verification at the center of every campaign enabling organizations to build trusted relationships and measurable business growth.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: ...

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at