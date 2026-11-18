MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New eight-seat gaming experience combines the excitement of live craps with innovative electronic table game technology

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel continues to elevate the gaming experience with the upcoming introduction of Crapless Craps, a dealer-assisted electronic table game (ETG) that will mark a first for Washington state. With installation currently in progress, the innovative addition will bring a new way to experience one of the casino floor's most popular table games.

“We're proud to partner with Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel to introduce Washington's first live dealer Crapless Craps table”, says Kay Oswald, Chief Executive Officer, Interblock.“One of the best things about craps is the excitement and social energy around the table, and Interblock's game offers that same experience with the added convenience of touchscreen betting. It's easy to follow and simple to play, whether you're a longtime craps fan or trying it for the first time.”

Located in the heart of the gaming floor, adjacent to Mist Bar and the Crescent Club booth, the eight-seat Crapless Craps ETG combines the excitement and interaction of a traditional live craps table with the convenience and efficiency of electronic wagering. The game features a live dealer and physical dice, preserving the energy and social atmosphere players enjoy while incorporating technology that streamlines the betting experience.

The new ETG will offer a maximum wager of $500, consistent with the property's existing craps tables, with the potential for lower minimum wagers. This flexibility could make the game more accessible to newcomers while continuing to appeal to experienced craps enthusiasts.

“Our partnership with Interblock represents an exciting step forward in bringing innovative gaming technology to Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel,” says Ron Enick, Director of Table Games.“Traditionally, casino floors have been divided into two primary categories: table games and slots. With the introduction to Electronic Table Games, we're expanding that experience by creating a third distinct gaming category that combines the excitement of traditional table games with modern technology. We've always taken pride in being first to introduce new experiences and amenities, and we look forward to continuing that tradition of innovation.”

The addition reflects a growing trend across the gaming industry as casinos explore hybrid gaming formats that balance player engagement, operational flexibility and technology-driven innovation. By integrating electronic wagering with a live-dealer environment, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel continues to diversify its gaming offerings while maintaining the personalized hospitality guests have come to expect.

Crapless Craps is expected to debut following installation and operational readiness in November 2026. Additional details regarding availability and minimum wagers will be announced closer to launch.

About Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel: Located just 30 minutes from Downtown Seattle, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel is a AAA Four Diamond entertainment destination surrounded by sweeping Snoqualmie Valley views. The property, a newly appointed 4 Diamond resort, features 210 luxury hotel rooms and suites, MoonRise Spa, Washington's first sportsbook, more than 1,800 slot machines, 58 table games, six distinct dining experiences, a cigar lounge, Hawks Peak Sports Bar & Grill, and a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention venue. Blending elevated hospitality, dynamic gaming, national entertainment, and approachable luxury, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel offers a complete casino resort experience. For more information, visit snocasino.com

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