MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Startup shows teams the vendors they rely on, keeps a live risk score on each one and secures the software supply chain from end to end









GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armornet, an AI cybersecurity company, is accepting teams into the private alpha of its platform, which gives an automatically discovered, continuous view of the vendors a company's teams relies on.

Procurement and risk review each vendor at signing. First- and third-party engineering teams ship thousands of lines of code a day. As that code changes, so does how teams use each vendor and where that vendor stands on breaches, exploits and patching. The review done at signing captures none of it.

After teams connect their version control, compliance and workspace tools, Armornet lists the vendors and packages they rely on and how they use them. Armornet's Agent Mesh monitors everything from package installs to the breach notifications, counting each block and response against the vendor's risk score.

Open-source malware grew 75% in 2025, according to Sonatype's 2026 State of the Software Supply Chain report. In May, GitHub said a hacking group took about 3,800 of its internal repositories through a poisoned code-editor extension on an employee's device.

“A vendor review is a snapshot, but vendor risk changes every day. Breaches, exploits and patches keep coming, and the teams relying on that vendor are typically the last to find out,” said Tony Ramos, founder and CEO of Armornet.“Armornet gives procurement, security and engineering teams one shared, continuously monitored record of each vendor they rely on, so everyone works from the same picture.”

To enhance developer security skillsets, Armornet offers a growing suite of free-to-play, open-source cybersecurity games. Designed for a range of experience levels, the games turn real-world cybersecurity concepts and software supply chain threats into interactive, hands-on challenges. Anyone can play at armornet.io/breach.

Teams can request alpha access at armornet.io/alpha.

About Armornet

Armornet is an AI cybersecurity company focused on securing the software supply chain, bringing visibility and control of the code, tools and third parties that introduce risk into an organization. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company was founded in 2026. Learn more at armornet.io.

Contact

Head of Product

Kaitlyn Melendez

Armornet

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