Bettaway's "BevDS" facility in Piscataway, NJ spans 300,000 sq. ft. and houses automated beverage repacking, inventory management, fulfillment and distribution operations with output capacity of some 15 million cases annually.

Bettaway provides dedicated transportation services with a modern trucking fleet featuring all the latest safety and efficiency technologies.

Third automated beverage processing line at Bettaway's“BevDS” state-of-the-art production facility boosts output capacity to 15 million cases annually.

- Igor Katsman, vice president, operations, BettawaySOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bettaway today announced it has added a third automated variety pack processing line to its“BevDS” Piscataway location's state-of-the-art beverage repacking operation for canned and bottled beverage products.The new line significantly expands Bettaway's capacity for automated beverage repacking and complements the two existing variety pack lines currently in operation. The integrated service provides fast, efficient end-to-end beverage fulfillment management, including inventory control, product staging, carton assembly, automated repack in cartons, application of registered or branded shrink wrap film, and pallet builds for beverage products of assorted sizes and quantities.Bettaway's decades of expertise, experience and now expanded capability enable major beverage manufacturers and distributors to enjoy unparalleled quality, efficiency and lowest landed cost for beverage order fulfillment, repacking and delivery, noted Igor Katsman, Bettaway's vice president of operations.“We are continuing to invest in capacity and automated systems that provide our customers with clear competitive advantage, and position Bettaway as the partner of choice for dependable variety pack assembly and fulfillment,” said Katsman.“By integrating warehousing and inventory management, with automated variety pack processing and dedicated distribution resources, we can be a cost-effective, rapid response one-stop shop.”He added that the new automated processing line can service both supported and unsupported beverage containers. It is integrated with existing, complimentary automated processes, which include carton assembly, a machine that takes flat cardboard pieces and folds them into“trays;” the loading of beverage packs into the assembled trays; and then application of registered or branded film which is heat-treated to shrink-wrap and secure the beverage packs.The sealed carton-packs then finish their journey at a computer-controlled mechanical palletizer, which automatically builds precise loads of variety-packed case beverages on pallets, securely shrink-wraps the pallet, and stages them for immediate loading on to trucks for expedited delivery to retailers.The additional variety pack line capacity boosts Bettaway's processing capacity to some 15 million cases annually.The new variety pack line is the latest addition to Bettaway's BevDS inventory management and fulfillment facility in Piscataway, NJ. Encompassing 300,000 square feet, the warehouse has 38 dock doors, can store 35,000+ fully loaded pallets and supports over 20 customers managing beverage and other food-grade consumer packaged goods (CPG) products.“With today's consumers and the intense competition among brands, fulfillment accuracy, packaging quality and speed to market are imperative,” Katsman added.“Meeting that challenge requires proven experience deploying and operating automated material handling systems, experienced staff, and agility and consistency performing to strict service level agreements,” he noted.“These investments support those objectives and reinforce Bettaway's commitment to building the most efficient and responsive fulfillment co-packing operations in the Northeast.”Bettaway is also a leading provider of pallet services with the largest and oldest established network of pallet depots in North America. The company also pioneered bringing pallets into the digital e-commerce age with the launch of PalletTrader, the industry's first, independent, neutral online business platform, enabling digital pallet supply management in a collaborative, secure eCommerce environment.About Bettaway Beverage Distributors and BevDS: South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation, and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. Value-added services include a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management for beverage and other CPG products, as well as supply chain consulting services. Visit us at .

Gary Frantz

Bettaway

+1 925-594-1434

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bettaway Expands Automated Variety Pack Fulfillment, Adds Third Processing Line News Provided By GNF Communications LLC November 18, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.