Plex Co., Ltd. (Bandai Namco Group) today revealed its innovative action-figure line, "GRAVITY ZERO," featuring UFO Robot Grendizer (Goldorak).

CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Designed with magnets embedded in the soles of its feet, the "GRAVITY ZERO " series frees collectors from traditional display limitations, enabling stable poses that were previously difficult to achieve.

Key Product Features

.Magnetic Soles for Unmatched Stability: Embedded magnets allow Grendizer to strike dynamic single-leg stances and bold, wide-arched combat poses with the Double Harken.

.Dynamic Display: Use the included display base for stunning poses.

.Faithful Sculpt & Premium Finish: Combines Grendizer's powerful silhouette and iconic design with modern, high-grade articulation and magnetic engineering.

Product Specifications

.Product Name: GRAVITY ZERO: UFO Robot Grendizer

.Includes: Grendizer X 1, Double Harken X 1 set, Double Spazer X 1, Screw Crusher punch X 1, Punch effect parts X 1, Display base X1

.Product Size: Height around 4 inch

.Estimated Release Date: 1Q 2027

.Available at: Hobby stores, speciality stores, etc

©Dynamic Planning・TOEI ANIMATION

Tsutomu Aoi

Easy Hobby Limited

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Plex Co., Ltd. (Bandai Namco Group) Announces 'GRAVITY ZERO' UFO Robot Grendizer (Goldorak) Action Figure with Magnets News Provided By Easy Hobby Limited November 18, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Retail



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