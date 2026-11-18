Barbie FlowRider, Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterpark, Bellevue, NE

WhiteWater presents nine projects at IAAPA Expo 2026, including Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks, NCL's Great Tides, and Carowind's Rip Roarin' Falls.

- Onno Meeter

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WhiteWater Spotlights Nine New Projects Across Six Venue Types at IAAPA Expo 2026

Orlando, FL – At a press conference at IAAPA Expo 2026, WhiteWater, the world's largest designer and supplier of water attractions, presented nine projects that have recently opened or are scheduled to debut across six different venue types in late 2026 and in 2027, demonstrating the ways water anchors every destination.

Resorts Make Water the Main Attraction

A pioneer of building water parks as the main draw for family getaways, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions opened the Aquadome expansion in October at their Wisconsin Dells property, debuting the world's first BoomerangoTM Boombox-the covered version of the iconic near-vertical wall slide. In November, their fifth property opened in Spotsylvania County, featuring a 175,000-square-foot indoor water park-the biggest in Virginia-with North America's longest indoor Master Blaster.

Bringing Beloved Brands to Life

Mattel Inc., owner of the world's most recognized brands, is opening Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks as year-round, indoor destinations designed to bring Mattel brands together. Four locations planned across North America have been confirmed: Bellevue, Nebraska; Bradley, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; and Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.

Some of the storylines coming to life through WhiteWater products include a Barbie-themed surf house with a FlowRider® Double, Hot Wheels-themed racing slides with Parallel Pursuit, and a Fisher-Price-themed RainFortress 5 aquatic play structure for parents and children to experience the beloved brands in a new way.

Cruise Destination Makes a Splash on Land

Cruise line-owned destinations curate exclusive experiences on land, creating a seamless extension of the ship experience. Norwegian Cruise Line 's private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, has recently received extensive enhancements across the island, including the addition of a brand-new six-acre waterpark. Opened in September, Great Tides Waterpark features 19 water slides and premiered Tropic Spiral, the world's first two Nautilus features-one of which with a patented“flume-thru-flume” configuration-as well as Breakwater Blasters, the cruise industry-first dueling Master Blaster slides in the Caribbean, which propel inner tubes uphill and through steep drops and twists with high-pressure water jets.

Innovating Water Rides in Theme Parks

In theme parks and amusement parks where coasters and carousels dominate, water rides are making a resurgence in capital investments, spurred on by guest feedback. Carowinds announced the sensational“Rip Roarin' Falls” Super Flume, with a record-breaking 100-foot drop for thrills, into a refreshing splash that guests long for on a hot summer's day. One of the ride's innovations is a lateral track switch that allows the loading and unloading of guests with special mobility needs without interrupting the main flow of vehicles, making the experience more accessible and ADA-compliant.

Surf Developments Gain Global Momentum

Since the introduction of the FlowSurfTM brand in 2022, the product has been gaining strong momentum worldwide. Offering a deep-flow surf experience on a small footprint with lower civil construction and power requirements compared to similar products, there are now seven in operation, four under construction, and seven more in development. Commissioning soon is a FlowSurf that will be a signature attraction at The Westin Cocoa Beach Resort & Spa in Florida, a new $250-million beachfront resort opening in 2027.

Expanding the surf experience to a larger scale, Endless Surf is set to make its North American debut across three different market segments in 2027. The Point in Fellsmere will be Florida's first surf park and America's first Endless Surf lagoon-an ES36, with 36 caissons. Cabo Real Surf Club in Los Cabos, Mexico, is an upscale residential community anchored by an ES48. In Utah, another ES48 will serve as the USA Surfing National Training Center, as it is built to replicate Lower Trestles, the LA28 Olympic surf location.

“Across the industry, we're seeing operators think differently about the role water can play in their destinations,” said Onno Meeter, President of Water Parks at WhiteWater.“It can introduce a new dimension to the guest experience, appeal to a broader audience, and help destinations evolve with changing expectations. These projects show how different destinations are using it in their own way to create experiences that stand out and keep guests coming back.”

For more information, visit .

Harmony Liau

WhiteWater

604-273-1068

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WhiteWater's IAAPA Expo 2026 Press Conference

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WhiteWater Spotlights Nine New Projects Across Six Venue Types at IAAPA Expo 2026 News Provided By WhiteWater November 18, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



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