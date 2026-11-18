Featuring 118 chocolate chip cookie recipes, heartfelt stories and a foreword by Jack Canfield, Annee Martin's new book celebrates kindness and connection.

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Featuring a foreword by Chicken Soup for the Soul co-author Jack Canfield, the 334-page collection celebrates the power of baking to bring people together.CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (November 2026) - Can a chocolate chip cookie change someone's day, or even their life? Carmel author and boutique owner Annee Martin believes it can.Through her Kindness Cookie Project, Martin collected 118 favorite chocolate chip cookie recipes and the personal stories behind them for her new book, There's Nothing a Chocolate Chip Cookie Can't Fix: Spreading Love One Cookie at a Time.Available now in paperback and as an eBook on Amazon, the 334-page, full-color collection celebrates kindness, connection, and the joy of sharing something homemade.The book features a foreword by Jack Canfield, co-author of the bestselling Chicken Soup for the Soul series."Reminds me of Chicken Soup for the Soul," Canfield said. "Beautiful stories and wonderful recipes."Martin's tradition of sharing cookies began as an innkeeper in Vermont, where fresh cookies welcomed guests each afternoon. Today, she continues that tradition at Ami Carmel, her lifestyle boutique in Carmel-by-the-Sea."Every recipe in this book came with a story, and every story reminded me of something we all share: the need to love, to belong, to be seen, and to know that someone cares," said Martin. "I wanted people to read it with flour on their hands and then go bake for somebody. The cookie is the invitation. The real gift is the connection."A Holiday Gift That Keeps on GivingReleased for the holiday season, There's Nothing a Chocolate Chip Cookie Can't Fix encourages readers to spread kindness through baking, whether surprising a neighbor with homemade cookies or hosting a holiday cookie swap with friends and family.Kindness Cookie Project Launch Celebration Set for December 20The Kindness Cookie Project will celebrate the book's release on Sunday, December 20, 2026, at Folktale Winery in Carmel Valley, California.The celebration begins at noon Pacific, with a livestream from 1 to 2 p.m. and a public holiday market from 2 to 5 p.m.RSVP and livestream details are available at .Martin will also sign books at the Holiday Book Fair hosted by Inkpot & Quill in Soquel on Saturday, November 28, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., alongside authors Laurie R. King and Tad Williams.Book InformationTitle: There's Nothing a Chocolate Chip Cookie Can't Fix: Spreading Love One Cookie at a TimeAuthor: Annee MartinForeword: Jack CanfieldFormat: 334 full-color pages, paperback and eBookAvailability: Amazon now; Ami Carmel and local bookstores in DecemberPurchase:About the Kindness Cookie ProjectFounded by Annee Martin in 2025, the Kindness Cookie Project invites people to share favorite chocolate chip cookie recipes and the stories behind them while inspiring simple acts of kindness through baking.Learn more at .About Ami CarmelAmi Carmel is a lifestyle boutique in Carmel-by-the-Sea owned by Annee Martin. Known for welcoming customers with chocolate chip cookies, the store also hosts Sip, Shop, Savor and Support, a monthly event benefiting local nonprofits.Media Contact:Marci Bracco CainThe Buzz PR831-747-7455...

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118 Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes, 118 Stories of Kindness: Carmel Author Releases New Book for the Holidays News Provided By The Buzz PR November 18, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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