SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Superstar musician and producer Narada Michael Walden is wrapping up an extraordinary year of music making with the release of his brand-new, dance-filled holiday single, "Don't You Know It's Christmas Time?" on November 20.

Listen to "Don't You Know It's Christmas Time?" HERE.

Bursting with joyous, celebratory energy designed to get listeners up and dancing, "Don't You Know It's Christmas Time?" channels the high-spirited live energy of classic Yuletide anthems.

The track harkens back to 1985, when Walden co-wrote (with Jeffrey Cohen) and produced "You're a Friend of Mine," the smash-hit duet between Clarence Clemons and Jackson Browne that soared into the Billboard Top 10.

"I love Christmas. I write Christmas songs all through the year just to plug into happiness and good spirits," Walden says. "I miss my brother Clarence Clemons, so I decided to write a song in the same mode. It's happy and it kicks up a ruckus."

Carrying that same infectious camaraderie, the new single is produced and arranged by Walden, who also anchors the track on drums, keys and lead vocals. He is joined by Justus Dobrin on bass and keys, guitars by Cam Perridge and Wilton Rabb, and horns by Eddie Mininfield. Adding depth to the celebration are backing vocalists Cornell "CC" Carter, Marissa Joy and Dan Ashley, alongside a youth choir featuring Sydney Sander, Izzy Shah, Juni Nicoletto, Piper Buchanan, Luciana Montesano, Maya Lee, Maia Merciel, Ileana Wood, Kashmiere Gomez, King Basch, Ruhi Sanders-Tyesi and Sioea Leota.

Engineered by Jim Reitzel and Josh Nelson, the track was mixed by master engineer David Frazer.

The release of "Don't You Know It's Christmas Time?" will be followed by the Narada Michael Walden Foundation's 29th Annual Holiday Jam. Titled "We Are Family Christmas," the star-studded benefit concert will take place December 12 at the Throckmorton Theatre in Mill Valley, California.

“Can you handle a theme? 'We Are Family Christmas' – it's pretty big news!" Walden beams. "We're opening the show with 'Don't You Know It's Christmas Time?' with everybody singing, and then we'll keep rolling into the classics. It is quite an extravaganza!”

Headlining the show alongside Walden is Sister Sledge lead vocalist Kathy Sledge, performing legendary smashes like "We Are Family" and "He's the Greatest Dancer" alongside festive holiday favorites.

Beyond the party, the heart of the event remains mentorship. "It's a confidence builder on all realms," Walden explains. "That's what the Narada Michael Walden Foundation is really good for: teaching music to kids, but also confidence-raising – the idea that 'you can do this.' You can meet Kathy Sledge, Carlos Santana or Sting. We let the kids work with the superstars, and the superstars work with the kids."

The benefit concert directly supports music education for Bay Area youth through the Bright Futures Center and Performing Stars of Marin. This year's event will also pay tribute to Olympic legend Carl Lewis and feature beloved guest performers like Jeanie Tracy, Cornell "CC" Carter and Dan Ashley.

In addition to spreading Yuletide cheer on stage, Walden has been hard at work at his renowned Tarpan Studios in Marin County, writing and producing new material for Kathy Sledge. Decades after Walden produced Sister Sledge's hit 1981 album All American Girls, the duo reunited in the studio to record a brand-new EP slated for release next year.

"Kathy and I became dear friends when we did All American Girls, but we've never actually worked together since then," Walden shares. "She and Sister Sledge went on to become big stars in the UK, where they sell out the Royal Albert Hall and all these huge venues. So it was great that she came by recently. I gave her two hot songs – one very dance-driven and another one that's a soulful ballad – and then I got inspired and wrote two more. When we met up for this show, we put our heads together on how we could fire up both of our careers based on our history. Kathy Sledge is a true entrepreneur, and I'm very happy to be working with her again."

The Narada Michael Walden Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to making a difference in the lives of young people by supporting music appreciation and education for Bay Area Youth. The Holiday Jam directly benefits the Bright Futures Center and the Performing Stars of Marin. Bright Futures serves students from pre-kindergarten through young adulthood. Through a variety of robust programs in academics and the arts, the center has reached thousands of children and teens in the West Contra Costa community over the past 26 years, and it continues to provide students with academic support and social enrichment to cultivate the community leaders of tomorrow.

Walden is on the Advisory Board of Performing Stars Rize Marin, which is dedicated to transforming the lives of low-income multicultural kids, families and communities across Marin County. The organization serves the entire county of Marin with youth arts and enrichment programs; historical, cultural and civic engagement opportunities; and critical safety net support for the whole family.

Tickets on sale now: Throckmorton Theater Box Office

For more information, visit:



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Dominique Silva

Jensen Communications

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Music Superstar Narada Michael Walden to Release Joyous Holiday Single 'Don't You Know It's Christmas Time?' on Nov. 20 News Provided By Jensen Communications November 18, 2026, 18:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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