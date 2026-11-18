Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.

Gorayeb & Associates To Distribute Free Turkeys in NY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An estimated 2.6 million adult New Yorkers, or 40 percent, were at risk of food insecurity in 2024, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reported in October. Gorayeb & Associates, P.C., the New York construction accident firm known as The People's Lawyers, will help families meet that need this Thanksgiving by giving away thousands of free turkeys at four community events in four locations across Long Island, Brooklyn, and Queens.On Saturday, November 21, distribution runs from noon to 2 p.m. at 15 Broadway in Freeport, Long Island, in collaboration with Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman and the Nassau County Office of Hispanic Affairs.The remaining three events all take place on Sunday, November 22. Families can pick up turkeys from noon to 2 p.m. at Corona Plaza, 103rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, alongside Sisa Pakari, a local Ecuadorian cultural organization. In Brooklyn, St. Rita Catholic Church at 275 Shepherd Avenue hosts its giveaway from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Bedford Stuyvesant New Beginnings Charter School at 82 Lewis Avenue follows from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.Last Thanksgiving, Gorayeb & Associates distributed thousands of turkeys in Freeport and Queens and donated 1,000 more to Nassau County's annual turkey distribution. The county's Office of Hispanic Affairs wrote that the donation“made a profound impact” and allowed families to celebrate the holiday“with dignity and joy.”“Thanksgiving is the one day a year we get to see the whole community in one place,” said Christopher J. Gorayeb, founding partner of Gorayeb & Associates.“The people in that line pour the concrete, frame the buildings, and clean the offices of this city. Forty years in, it is still the best afternoon we spend all year.”This year's events are the first since the firm marked its 40th anniversary in September. Christopher J. Gorayeb founded the practice in 1986 with his father, Joseph, and his son, Jay Nelson Gorayeb, now carries it into a third generation.“Bring your family, and bring a neighbor who could use the help,” said Jay Nelson Gorayeb, attorney at Gorayeb & Associates.“Our attorneys and staff will be out there handing out the turkeys ourselves, and we want to meet every family that comes.”About Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.Founded in 1986 by Christopher J. Gorayeb, Gorayeb & Associates, P.C. is a New York personal injury law firm concentrating in construction accident and occupational injury litigation. The firm has recovered more than $2 billion for more than 12,000 injured workers and their families. Known to the communities it serves as The People's Lawyers; the firm provides bilingual representation in English and Spanish throughout New York City and New York State.More information is available at .Media Contact:

Ryan McCormick

Goldman McCormick PR

+1 516-901-1103

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Gorayeb & Associates to Give Thousands of Free Thanksgiving Turkeys at 4 Events Across Long Island, Brooklyn, and Queens News Provided By Goldman McCormick PR, INC November 18, 2026, 18:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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