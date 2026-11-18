E&I Cooperative Services

Five Suppliers Recognized for Excellence in Partnership and Member Service

- Eric Frank, E&I President and CEO

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is proud to announce the winners of its 2026 Supplier Partner Awards, recognizing five supplier partners for outstanding performance, collaboration, and service to E&I members.

The annual awards honor supplier partners that demonstrate excellence in business performance and growth, member experience, strategic engagement, responsiveness, and support of E&I's mission and cooperative success.

The 2026 Supplier Partner Award winners are:

Supplier Partner of the Year: CDW Government

Recognizes an established E&I supplier partner demonstrating exceptional overall partnership through strong business performance, member-focused engagement, strategic collaboration, contract growth and utilization, and support of E&I initiatives.

Foundation Supplier Partner: Staples

Recognizes a long-standing supplier partner for sustained commitment, investment, and collaboration with E&I, as well as its contributions to member value and the Cooperative's continued growth and success. The Foundation Supplier Partner Award is a lifetime achievement recognition reserved for supplier partners with at least 10 years of partnership with E&I.

New Supplier Partner of the Year: ABM

Recognizes a newer supplier partner that has demonstrated strong early engagement, responsiveness, and member value, along with a commitment to growing its relationship with E&I and supporting the Cooperative's mission.

Best-in-Class Sales Support: Southeast Service Corporation (SSC)

Recognizes exceptional sales-team support of E&I members through contract adoption, marketplace engagement, collaboration, and responsiveness, contributing to both member and supplier success.

Best-in-Class Member Responsiveness: America To Go

Recognizes a supplier partner that delivers an exceptional member experience through responsiveness, customer service, problem resolution, urgency, professionalism, and continued support.

“Great partnerships create momentum,” said Eric Frank, E&I President and CEO.“This year's honorees stand out because they go beyond delivering strong results. They listen to our members, bring new ideas and solutions forward, and work with us to create meaningful value for education. Their commitment is a powerful example of what we can accomplish together.”

E&I presented the 2026 Supplier Partner Awards during its inaugural EdPro Summit, a new signature event bringing together the people, ideas, and partnerships shaping the future of education procurement.

For more information about E&I and to learn about the contracts with these suppliers, visit .



About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, nonprofit education procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving higher education and K-12 institutions. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers and innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spend and optimize their education dollars. Rooted in a strong, member-driven community, E&I fosters collaboration, shared expertise, and collective impact across the education sector, helping institutions navigate complexity and advance their missions. For more information, please visit .

Nicole Katz

E&I Cooperative Services

631-630-8294

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E&I Announces 2026 Supplier Partner Award Winners News Provided By KEO Marketing Inc November 18, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Science, Technology



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