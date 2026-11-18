Whole Home Remodeling

Home Remodeling & Addition

Kitchen Remodeling-

Bathroom Remodel -

BH Sterling highlights key Seattle home remodeling trends for 2026, offering insights into popular designs, upgrades, and renovation priorities.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TBH Sterling, Inc., a Seattle-based residential remodeling contractor, highlights key home remodeling considerations for 2026, focusing on kitchen renovations, bathroom upgrades, whole-home remodeling, basement transformations, and home additions. Through its residential construction services, the company addresses homeowners' needs for functional layouts, improved storage, updated interiors, and more practical use of existing living spaces.Its remodeling services include project planning, design coordination, and construction for residential properties throughout Seattle and surrounding communities. As homeowners evaluate improvements to their properties, remodeling projects often involve balancing design preferences with everyday functionality. Kitchen layouts, bathroom configurations, additional living areas, and updated interior finishes are among the considerations that influence renovation planning.TBH Sterling's services cover several of these residential improvement needs, providing homeowners with support for projects ranging from individual room renovations to larger home transformations.Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling Address Changing Residential NeedsKitchen and bathroom renovations remain important parts of residential remodeling because these spaces support essential household activities. In 2026, renovation planning can involve improving existing layouts, updating fixtures, increasing storage, and selecting materials that complement the home's overall design.Kitchen remodeling requires attention to the arrangement of cabinets, countertops, appliances, and work areas. Homeowners may consider changes that improve movement through the kitchen while providing additional preparation and storage space. Kitchen islands, updated cabinetry, suitable flooring, and well-planned lighting can also contribute to the room's functionality.TBH Sterling provides kitchen remodeling services that address both the design and practical requirements of residential kitchens. Depending on the project's scope, renovations may include:. Kitchen Layout Improvements: Reviewing existing arrangements and planning more functional kitchen spaces.. Cabinet and Storage Updates: Incorporating cabinetry and storage configurations that support household requirements.. Countertop and Island Installation: Updating work surfaces and considering kitchen islands where space permits.. Flooring and Lighting Upgrades: Selecting finishes and lighting arrangements that complement the renovated kitchen.. Complete Kitchen Renovations: Coordinating multiple improvements as part of a larger kitchen remodeling project.Bathroom remodeling is another important service area. An outdated bathroom may have limited storage, inefficient fixture placement, or finishes that no longer meet the homeowner's requirements. Renovation planning provides an opportunity to reconsider the arrangement of vanities, showers, flooring, and other bathroom features.TBH Sterling offers bathroom remodeling services that include layout improvements, vanity updates, shower and fixture installations, flooring, and interior finish selections. The project requirements depend on the existing bathroom configuration and the homeowner's renovation objectives.Bathroom remodeling projects may involve updated storage arrangements, improved shower layouts, coordinated fixtures, and appropriate material selections. Planning these elements together helps establish a practical design that makes effective use of the available space.Whole-Home Remodeling, Basement Renovations, and Home AdditionsBeyond individual room improvements, homeowners may consider larger remodeling projects when their existing properties no longer accommodate their space requirements. Whole-home renovations, basement remodeling, and home additions provide different ways to address these needs.Whole-home remodeling involves updating multiple areas of a property through a coordinated renovation plan. This approach may include changes to interior layouts, flooring, lighting, room configurations, and other features. It also allows homeowners to consider how different spaces connect and whether the existing arrangement supports their household activities.TBH Sterling provides whole-home remodeling services for residential properties requiring extensive interior updates. Depending on the project, the work may involve kitchen and bathroom renovations, interior improvements, and modifications to existing living areas.Basement remodeling is another option for homeowners seeking to make better use of available property space. An unfinished or underused basement may be converted into a family room, entertainment area, home office, or another functional space, subject to the property's conditions and applicable building requirements.Basement renovation planning may address:. Space Planning: Determining how the available basement area can accommodate different activities.. Flooring and Interior Finishes: Selecting suitable materials for the intended use of the space.. Lighting Arrangements: Planning lighting to support the basement's functionality.. Room Configuration: Organizing the available area into practical living spaces.. Construction Requirements: Reviewing existing conditions, ventilation, moisture management, and other relevant building considerations.Home additions provide another remodeling option for households that need more interior space. Rather than changing properties, homeowners may explore expanding their existing homes through additional rooms or larger living areas.TBH Sterling undertakes home addition projects involving new rooms, expanded living spaces, and the integration of new areas with existing residential structures. These projects require consideration of structural conditions, room placement, access, windows, doors, and applicable local building requirements.Project Planning and Construction CoordinationResidential remodeling involves several stages, from understanding the homeowner's requirements to completing the construction work. Establishing the project scope and considering design decisions before construction begins can help identify the materials, scheduling requirements, and coordination involved.TBH Sterling's remodeling process includes consultation, project development, design coordination, and construction. The company works with homeowners to understand their objectives, discuss project requirements, and develop a scope of work and budget.During the planning stage, considerations may include:. Evaluating existing room layouts and property conditions.. Identifying the improvements required for each space.. Discussing material, fixture, and finish selections.. Reviewing construction requirements and project scope.. Establishing budget considerations and project scheduling.During construction, a lead carpenter serves as the homeowner's daily point of contact. This arrangement provides a consistent communication channel throughout the project. Construction coordination also involves organizing the work and addressing project requirements as different stages progress.For larger renovations, including whole-home remodeling and additions, project planning may involve additional coordination related to structural changes and local building requirements. Each project is assessed according to the property's existing conditions, the proposed improvements, and the work involved.Residential Remodeling Services Across the Seattle AreaSeattle-area homes vary in age, architectural style, layout, and construction. These differences can influence the requirements of kitchen renovations, bathroom updates, basement transformations, and home additions. Older properties may require additional evaluation before significant layout changes, while other homes may offer different opportunities for expanding or updating living areas.TBH Sterling serves homeowners in Seattle and surrounding communities, including Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Shoreline, Edmonds, Mercer Island, Medina, Sammamish, Issaquah, Kenmore, Burien, and Renton.Its residential remodeling services provide support for homeowners considering individual room renovations as well as larger construction projects. The company addresses different project requirements through consultation, design planning, and construction coordination.As homeowners plan property improvements in 2026, understanding the available remodeling options can help them determine which changes are appropriate for their homes. Kitchen and bathroom renovations, whole-home remodeling, basement improvements, and home additions each involve different planning and construction considerations. TBH Sterling's service offerings cover these residential project categories throughout its Seattle-area service region.About TBH Sterling, Inc.TBH Sterling, Inc. is a residential remodeling and general contracting company established in 2005 and based in Seattle, Washington. The company provides residential renovation and construction services to homeowners throughout Seattle and surrounding communities. Its services include kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, basement remodeling, and home additions.Its project process involves consultation, planning, design coordination, and construction. TBH Sterling works with homeowners to develop remodeling projects based on their property conditions, space requirements, and renovation objectives.Media ContactCompany: TBH Sterling, Inc.Contact Name: TBH Sterling, Inc. Media RelationsPhone: +1 206 939 5535Email:...Address: 5511 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108Website:

Dave Maxum

TBH Sterling Inc.

+1 2069395535

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TBH Sterling Highlights Seattle Home Remodeling Trends for 2026 News Provided By Digital guider November 18, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.