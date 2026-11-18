MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati/Gangtok, Nov 18 (IANS) The 44.96-km Sivok–Rangpo New Railway Line project, a strategically important infrastructure initiative that will provide Sikkim with its first-ever railway connectivity, is expected to be completed by June 2028, officials said on Wednesday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that NFR General Manager (Construction) Ashish Bansal held meetings in Gangtok on Tuesday with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Member of Parliament Indra Hang Subba and State Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang and discussed the progress of important railway infrastructure initiatives in the state.

During the meeting with the Chief Minister, Bansal apprised him of the latest progress of the Sivok–Rangpo New Railway Line Project, including ongoing construction activities and efforts being undertaken to expedite the project.

He also apprised Chief Minister Tamang about the latest status of Rangpo-Saramsa and Meli–Dentam Survey works.

The 44.96 km long Sivok–Rangpo New Railway Line Project is a strategically important infrastructure project aimed at providing railway connectivity to Sikkim for the first time, CPRO Sharma said.

He added that the project involves challenging construction through the Himalayan terrain and comprises 14 tunnels, 13 major bridges and 10 minor bridges.

Once completed, the railway line is expected to significantly improve connectivity to Sikkim, facilitate passenger and freight movement, boost tourism and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the region.

Project is targeted to be completed by June 2028, the CPRO said.

Bansal also apprised MP Indra Hang Subba and about the latest progress of the Sivok–Rangpo New Railway Line Project as well as the Meli–Dentam Survey work.

Discussions also covered the importance of strengthening railway connectivity in Sikkim and its potential to promote tourism, regional development and socio-economic growth.

In his meeting with the State Chief Secretary, the discussions centred on the resolution of issues requiring intervention of state government for Sivok–Rangpo New Railway Line Project and various aspects related to formation of coordination framework for expediting the project.

These interactions reflect the continued efforts of Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction) towards strengthening coordination with the state government and other stakeholders for the timely progress of railway infrastructure projects in Sikkim.

The Sivok–Rangpo New Railway Line Project is a significant initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity in Sikkim and the Northeast region.