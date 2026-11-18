MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the impact of impending cyclone Akvan, strictly instructing the authorities to prioritise the evacuation of all people living in foothill areas of the state in particular.

Briefing the media after the high-level review meeting on the cyclone preparedness at the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) Control Room here, CM Majhi said,“The state government is fully prepared to deal with the cyclone. As on every occasion, our goal this time too is 'zero casualty'. Cyclone and flood shelters have been made ready to evacuate people to safer places. I have issued strict instructions to evacuate all people living in foothill areas in particular.”

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, Cyclone Akvan is likely to make landfall around noon on November 20 between Narsapur in north Andhra Pradesh and Puri.

Several districts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph and gusts reaching 110 kmph at some places. A red warning has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagada and Khordha for November 19 and 20. Rainfall is also likely in other districts.

The Chief Minister told the media that more than 47,000 people have so far been evacuated from districts under red warning as Odisha steps up preparations to deal with the impending Cyclone Akvan. Majhi said 25,000 people have been evacuated in Ganjam district alone, the highest among the affected districts.

In Jagatsinghpur district, 11,000 people have been identified for evacuation and will be shifted to safer places by Wednesday night. As many as 1,313 pregnant women have also been shifted to nearby health centres as part of the precautionary measures. Meanwhile, so far, 448 cyclone shelters have been made operational, while more than 3,000 additional shelters are being prepared.

A total of 74 rescue teams, comprising 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, have been deployed. Another 20 teams have been kept on alert.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 20.5 crore has been released in advance for rescue and relief operations. Ganjam has received Rs 5 crore, while 15 other districts have been provided Rs 1 crore each. Malkangiri district has received Rs 50 lakh for the rescue and relief operations.

Seven senior IAS officers have also been assigned to seven districts to supervise preparedness, relief and restoration work. Collectors will decide whether to close schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres depending on the situation.

Anti-snake venom injections, medicines and medical kits have been made available at health centres in affected areas.

The Chief Minister said the Control Room at the SRC office will monitor the situation round the clock under the supervision of experienced officers. Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Dr Arabinda Padhee is overseeing the monitoring on Wednesday.