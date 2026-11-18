MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar/Vadnagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday met Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar after visiting Vadnagar, where he described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey from a modest background in the historic town to the country's highest executive office as an example of dedication to public service.

During his courtesy meeting with the Governor, the two discussed a range of national and social issues, including the dignity of India's Parliamentary democracy, good governance, the vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047", environmental protection, Indian cultural values and Gujarat's initiatives in natural farming and rural welfare.

Devvrat welcomed Birla at Lok Bhavan and briefed him on various initiatives undertaken by the Governor's office.

Birla appreciated the initiatives, according to officials.

Earlier, during his visit to Vadnagar in Mehsana district, the Lok Sabha Speaker participated in the ongoing 10-day Vishwa Shanti Mahayagna at the historic Shri Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple and offered prayers.

The event is being organised under the guidance of Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipati Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal.

Speaking after the religious programme, Birla described Vadnagar as an "enduring symbol of spiritual heritage, determination and selfless public service".

Referring to PM Modi's early life in the town, he said visiting the Prime Minister's school and places associated with his formative years offered an insight into how determination and clear goals could help an individual overcome economic hardship and difficult circumstances.

"PM Modi's early life was shaped by learning, dialogue, debate and inspiration from the ideals of Swami Vivekananda," Birla added.

He also referred to the Prime Minister's decision to leave home at a young age in pursuit of understanding India's social and economic realities, describing his journey from a small town to national leadership as a reflection of the strength of Indian democracy.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also highlighted PM Modi's 25 years of continuous public service as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, saying his experiences of economic and social challenges had informed his efforts towards building a self-reliant India.

During the Vadnagar visit, Birla interacted with students at Prerna School, encouraging them to develop curiosity, engage in constructive dialogue and contribute to nation-building.

He also visited Shri B N High School, the Archaeological Experiential Museum and the Museum of Music.

Birla was accompanied during his engagements in Vadnagar by state Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and Mehsana MP Haribhai Patel, among other officials.