MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) Flight operations at the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly Port Blair) received a major reliability boost on Wednesday after the Airports Authority of India (AAI) commissioned a new Low Power Distance Measuring Equipment (LDME) system at the terminal.

According to the AAI, the LDME has been commissioned alongside the Glide Path system of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to strengthen all-weather air connectivity between the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Indian mainland.

"Working in conjunction with ILS, the DME provides pilots with vital distance information during aircraft approach, complementing the directional and vertical guidance provided by ILS. This enhances approach accuracy and operational reliability, particularly during low-visibility conditions," the AAI stated.

An LDME is an aviation radio navigation transponder that operates at around 100 watts of power, compared to 1,000 watts used by High-Power DME systems for en route navigation. Co-located with an ILS or Microwave Landing System (MLS), it works by responding after a fixed delay to UHF pulse pairs (between 960 and 1,215 MHz) transmitted by onboard aircraft interrogator units. By measuring the round-trip signal time, the aircraft calculates precise slant-range distance-to-touchdown along the approach path, serving as a modern complement or alternative to traditional ILS marker beacons.

The upgrade is expected to significantly reduce weather-related flight cancellations in the archipelago, which experiences stormy weather and poor visibility for several months each year.

Officials noted that the enhanced landing reliability could also help ease steep airfares on routes from mainland hubs such as Kolkata and Chennai, which have long weighed on local tourism by pushing travellers towards alternative international destinations like Thailand.

"Air fares to Sri Vijaya Puram from locations like Kolkata and Chennai are high as the flights have to carry additional fuel to allow them to return to the mainland in case they cannot land in the Andamans. With the new equipment, things will hopefully improve," an official said.