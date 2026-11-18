Thiruvananthapuram: A 30-year-old youth undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College was found dead in the hospital's pay ward on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Chandu, a native of Kottarakkara, who was admitted to the hospital for treatment of measles.

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According to reports, the incident took place around 5.30 pm when Chandu was found hanging inside the pay ward. The incident came to light while he was undergoing treatment at the medical college. Following the discovery, hospital authorities alerted the police, and personnel from the medical college police station reached the spot.

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The police have initiated the necessary procedures in connection with the incident. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding his death are yet to emerge. Chandu's body will be kept at the medical college mortuary on Tuesday, while the post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday. The police are proceeding with the formalities as part of the investigation. The exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be established.

(Note: Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the help of mental health experts and try to overcome it. If you have such thoughts, call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll free helpline number: 1056, 0471-2552056)