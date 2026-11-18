Kozhikode: Crucial details have emerged in the case of a newborn baby's body found abandoned at Kozhikode Beach. The preliminary post-mortem report reveals that the baby had died before birth. The post-mortem was conducted at the Kozhikode Beach Hospital. The body of the newborn baby girl was found near the open stage at Kozhikode North Beach around 6 am on Wednesday. People out for a morning walk first noticed the body lying face down in the sand. Initially mistaking it for a doll or a toy, security guards and locals later examined it closer and realized it was the body of a newborn baby with the umbilical cord still attached. The police were immediately informed.

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Police intensify investigation

The Vellayil police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. Since the body was found in an area where waves do not reach, the police have confirmed that it did not wash ashore from the sea but was abandoned by someone. There was police night patrolling on the beach until 3:30 am. Investigators suspect the body was dumped there after this time. Given the post-mortem finding that the baby died before birth, police believe the body was secretly disposed of after delivery. The police have intensified their investigation, focusing on CCTV footage from the beach area and nearby roads, as well as hospital records, to track down the baby's mother and those who abandoned the body.

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