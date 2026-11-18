MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Punjab shooters Zorawar Singh Bedi and Parmeet Kaur clinched the youth men's and youth women's skeet gold medals, respectively, at the 69th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges near New Delhi on Wednesday.

The shotgun competitions, organised by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) under International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rules, have been underway since 12 November and have seen four skeet titles decided across youth and masters categories.

In the Youth Men Individual Skeet event, Zorawar Singh Bedi shot a consistent 119 out of 125 across five rounds (24, 25, 23, 25, 22) to claim the gold medal by a two-target margin. Rajasthan's Anjaneya Singh Mandawa took silver with 117 (25, 23, 22, 24, 23). The bronze medal was decided via a shoot-off between two Punjab shooters after both finished level on 116, with Yuvaan Neyol (22, 23, 24, 24, 23) edging past statemate Harazeez Singh Atwal (24, 24, 22, 22, 24) by 7–6 in the tie-breaker.

Parmeet Kaur delivered Punjab's second skeet gold in the Youth Women Individual competition, finishing clear of the field with a total of 110 (20, 23, 21, 23, 23). Madhya Pradesh claimed both silver and bronze as Garima Shakya finished second with 106 (23, 20, 20, 22, 21) and Oshmi Shrivas placed third on 104 (20, 19, 22, 22, 21). Himachal Pradesh's Agrima Kanwar finished fourth with 100 (17, 22, 19, 21, 21).

In the Senior Master Men Individual Skeet final, Telangana's Gusti Jall Noria fired 25 out of 30 targets to capture the gold medal after entering the medal round with a qualification score of 97. Tamil Nadu's Rajagopal Tondaiman R, who topped the preliminary stage with 104, settled for silver after shooting 23 in the final. Punjab's Rupinder Singh Sandhu claimed bronze with 16 in the final following a preliminary score of 94.

Delhi's Paramjit Singh Sodhi dominated the Super Master Men Individual Skeet competition, posting 82 across five rounds (15, 15, 18, 15, 19) to win gold by 13 targets. Chhattisgarh's Rajpal Singh Kochhar secured silver with 69 (14, 14, 11, 15, 15), while Vallabhaneni Rajendra Prasad of Andhra Pradesh took bronze with 56 (14, 11, 12, 9, 10).

Results:

Youth Men Individual Skeet:

1. Zorawar Singh Bedi (Punjab) – 119

2. Anjaneya Singh Mandawa (Rajasthan) – 117

3. Yuvaan Neyol (Punjab) – 116 (Tie-break: 7)

Youth Women Individual Skeet:

1. Parmeet Kaur (Punjab) – 110

2. Garima Shakya (Madhya Pradesh) – 106

3. Oshmi Shrivas (Madhya Pradesh) – 104

Senior Master Men Individual Skeet:

1. Gusti Jall Noria (Telangana) – 25 (Qualification: 97)

2. Rajagopal Tondaiman R (Tamil Nadu) – 23 (Qualification: 104)

3. Rupinder Singh Sandhu (Punjab) – 16 (Qualification: 94)

Super Master Men Individual Skeet:

1. Paramjit Singh Sodhi (Delhi) – 82

2. Rajpal Singh Kochhar (Chhattisgarh) – 69

3. Vallabhaneni Rajendra Prasad (Andhra Pradesh) – 56