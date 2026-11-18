MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Italy have discussed further developing the Italy-Central Asia cooperation format, as well as expanding bilateral ties in education, academic exchanges and archaeology, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov and Eugenio Zoffili, a member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies and Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, on November 18.

The sides positively assessed cooperation within the Italy-Central Asia format and expressed interest in further developing the mechanism to strengthen regional partnerships. They also highlighted the established practice of regular dialogue between the two countries' foreign ministries.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, with educational exchanges, academic contacts and cooperation in archaeology identified as promising areas.

The sides expressed confidence that further bilateral dialogue, including through parliamentary channels, would contribute to strengthening the Turkmen-Italian partnership.

For reference, the Italy-Central Asia dialogue format provides a platform for discussing political, economic and regional cooperation. Its agenda includes trade and investment, energy, transport connectivity, infrastructure, agriculture, environmental protection and education.

In May 2025, the first Italy-Central Asia summit was held in Astana, bringing together Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the leaders of all five Central Asian countries. The meeting marked an expansion of political dialogue to the highest level and focused on strengthening economic ties and developing cooperation in strategic sectors.

In September 2026, Astana also hosted the first Italy-Central Asia Business Forum, bringing together representatives of governments and businesses to explore investment and commercial opportunities in energy, transport, industrial production, agriculture and critical raw materials.