MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phase III readouts from SAFFRON, SANOVO, Krascendo 1, and OptiTROP-Lung06 signal a more biomarker-driven era, while the 7MM non-small cell lung cancer market is forecast to roughly double to ~USD 67 billion by 2036.

New York, USA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSCLC Treatment Landscape Shifts as ESMO 2026 Spotlights MET, KRAS, and TROP2 Advances, Says DelveInsight

Phase III readouts from SAFFRON, SANOVO, Krascendo 1, and OptiTROP-Lung06 signal a more biomarker-driven era, while the 7MM non-small cell lung cancer market is forecast to roughly double to ~USD 67 billion by 2036.

Non-small cell lung cancer care is moving from one-size-fits-all chemotherapy toward precision, biomarker-guided sequencing, and the latest data from the ESMO Congress 2026 show how quickly that shift is happening. According to DelveInsight's Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036 report, the NSCLC market across the seven major markets (the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan) was valued at approximately USD 33 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 67 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2026 and 2036.

The ESMO Congress 2026 delivered some of the most consequential NSCLC data in years. Savolitinib plus osimertinib improved survival both after osimertinib progression ( SAFFRON ) and as a first-line strategy ( SANOVO ) in EGFR-mutated disease with MET alterations. Divarasib outperformed the approved KRAS G12C inhibitors sotorasib and adagrasib in a head-to-head Phase III trial. TROP2-directed antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) showed durable gains in both EGFR-mutated and PD-L1-negative disease. At the same time, a Phase III miss for sigvotatug vedotin reminded the field that promising ADC biology does not guarantee a survival benefit.

NSCLC is no longer a single disease with a single playbook," said Sadaf Javed, an oncology expert at DelveInsight. ESMO 2026 confirms that molecular reassessment at every line of therapy, and treatment matched to the mechanism of resistance, is becoming the new standard of care, she further added.

Want the full picture? Explore the NSCLC Market Report for 2022–2036 market forecasts, pipeline analysis, and competitor profiles at:









NSCLC Patient Burden: A Large and Late-Diagnosed Population

NSCLC accounts for approximately 85% of all lung cancers and remains one of the heaviest burdens in oncology. DelveInsight estimates that the 7MM recorded approximately 539,000 incident cases of NSCLC in 2025. The United States alone accounted for approximately 203,000 cases, a figure projected to reach approximately 205,000 by 2036, while Germany has the largest incident population among the EU4 and the UK.

The disease is more common in men and is diagnosed most often in people aged 65 and older, although the report notes that cases in patients under 65 are rising. Adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma are the principal histological subtypes. In the United States, adenocarcinoma represents the largest share of cases ( about 59% ), followed by squamous cell carcinoma ( about 25% ) and large cell carcinoma ( about 6% ).

Late diagnosis is the defining challenge. Most patients present with Stage IV disease, and roughly 80% are diagnosed at an advanced or metastatic stage, when curative surgery is no longer an option and survival outcomes are poor. The expansion of low-dose CT screening and the growing detection of incidental findings on routine imaging are beginning to change this picture, with the report noting a rise in Stage I diagnoses while Stage II–III incidence remains relatively stable.

Molecular complexity adds a second layer of burden. NSCLC is now divided into biomarker-defined segments, including EGFR, ALK, ROS1, RET, MET, KRAS G12C, and HER2 alterations, each requiring comprehensive genomic testing at diagnosis and, increasingly, again at progression. Gaps in molecular testing, acquired resistance to both targeted therapy and immunotherapy, and limited options after progression keep unmet need high, even in a market with a growing number of approved therapies.

Marketed NSCLC Drugs: Immunotherapy Anchors First-Line Care, Targeted Agents Keep Expanding

The current NSCLC market is built on two pillars: immune checkpoint inhibitors and biomarker-directed targeted therapy. A growing third pillar, ADCs, is now taking shape.



Immunotherapy: KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) remains the top-selling therapy in the market and the first-line standard of care alongside platinum chemotherapy, regardless of PD-L1 status. Other PD-1/PD-L1 options include OPDIVO (nivolumab, also used with YERVOY), TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), IMFINZI (durvalumab), LIBTAYO (cemiplimab), TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) and CEJEMLY (sugemalimab). DelveInsight notes that the eventual patent expiry of KEYTRUDA could introduce pricing pressure later in the forecast period.

EGFR-mutated NSCLC: TAGRISSO (osimertinib) remains the dominant EGFR inhibitor, generating approximately USD 6 billion in annual sales. The segment also includes GILOTRIF/GIOTRIF (afatinib), VIZIMPRO (dacomitinib), AUMSEQA (aumolertinib), ZEGFROVY (sunvozertinib) and RYBREVANT (amivantamab), which is gaining ground in first-line use. DATROWAY (datopotamab deruxtecan) brings a TROP2-directed ADC option into the EGFR-mutated, post-TKI setting. The US EGFR-mutated NSCLC market alone was valued at approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2025.

ALK, ROS1, RET, and MET: ALECENSA (alectinib) is the most widely used ALK inhibitor, supported by LORBRENA/LORVIQUA (lorlatinib) and ALUNBRIG (brigatinib). IBTROZI (taletrectinib) addresses ROS1-positive disease, RETEVMO (selpercatinib) targets RET fusions, and TABRECTA (capmatinib) targets MET exon 14 skipping. The US ALK-mutated market was valued at approximately USD 1.28 billion in 2025. KRAS G12C, HER2, and c-Met: LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) and KRAZATI (adagrasib) opened the KRAS G12C space, although the report observes that KRAZATI is gaining ground while LUMAKRAS sales have faced pressure since 2023. ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), HERNEXEOS (zongertinib) and HYRNUO (sevabertinib) address HER2-altered disease, and EMRELIS (telisotuzumab vedotin) received FDA accelerated approval in May 2025 for high c-Met overexpression in non-squamous NSCLC.

Despite this crowded toolbox, important gaps remain: durable options after immunotherapy resistance, EGFR exon 20 insertions, limited choices after TKI progression, and early-stage (Stage I–III) disease, where surgery plus adjuvant chemotherapy still offers limited survival benefit. These gaps are the fertile ground in which the ESMO 2026 data and the emerging pipeline are taking root.

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ESMO Congress 2026: Key NSCLC Updates

The ESMO Congress 2026 featured several late-breaking NSCLC abstracts on October 25–26, 2026, across the Presidential Symposium and Proffered Paper sessions, several of which DelveInsight expects to influence treatment sequencing in the years ahead.

SAFFRON: Savolitinib plus osimertinib after osimertinib progression (LBA6)

The Phase III SAFFRON trial (NCT05261399), presented at the Presidential Symposium and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine, evaluated osimertinib plus savolitinib, an oral MET inhibitor, against platinum–pemetrexed chemotherapy in 338 patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC and MET overexpression and/or amplification after progression on osimertinib. The combination (AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED) significantly improved median progression-free survival (PFS) to 7.6 months versus 5.4 months (HR 0.55; p<0.001) and median overall survival (OS) to 17.8 months versus 12.9 months (HR 0.68; p=0.010). Objective response rate (ORR) was 51% versus 27%, and median duration of response was 9.7 months versus 5.7 months. Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events were less frequent with the combination (40% versus 52%), although serious adverse events (41% versus 28%) and treatment discontinuations (14% versus 8%) were higher. The results strengthen the case for repeat biomarker testing at progression.

SANOVO: Savolitinib plus osimertinib in the first line (LBA69)

The China-based Phase III SANOVO study (NCT05015608) randomized 326 treatment-naïve patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC and MET overexpression to savolitinib or placebo plus osimertinib. Median PFS reached 24.9 months versus 13.8 months (HR 0.56; p<0.0001) in the overall population, and 24.8 months versus 11.1 months (HR 0.45) in patients with high MET expression (IHC 3+). Median OS was 44.5 months versus 34.9 months (HR 0.48), with an estimated three-year OS rate of 67.4% versus 47.4%. No new safety concerns emerged. Because the trial was conducted in China, broader adoption will depend on regulatory review, biomarker-testing practices, and confirmation across diverse populations.

Krascendo 1: Divarasib versus approved KRAS G12C inhibitors (LBA5)

In the Phase III Krascendo 1 trial (NCT06497556), Genentech and Roche's next-generation KRAS G12C inhibitor divarasib was compared head-to-head with sotorasib or adagrasib in 338 previously treated patients. Divarasib delivered a median PFS of 9.8 months versus 5.7 months (HR 0.58; p<0.0001) and a median OS of 17.7 months versus 12.0 months (HR 0.56; p=0.0005). Confirmed ORR was 58.4% versus 32.3%, and median duration of response was 11.9 months versus 6.9 months. Safety also favored divarasib, with fewer Grade 3–4 treatment-related adverse events (24.6% versus 34.5%) and fewer discontinuations due to treatment-related adverse events (4.8% versus 11.7%). Divarasib remains investigational pending regulatory review.

OptiTROP-Lung06 and OptiTROP-Lung04: TROP2 ADC sacituzumab tirumotecan (LBA66 and LBA66)

Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT), developed by Sichuan Kelun-Biotech, featured in two Phase III presentations. In OptiTROP-Lung06 (LBA66; NCT06711900), 455 patients with first-line, PD-L1-negative (TPS <1%) non-squamous NSCLC without targetable alterations received sac-TMT plus pembrolizumab or chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab. At a prespecified interim analysis with 9.7 months of median follow-up, median PFS was 15.0 months versus 5.7 months (HR 0.49; p<0.001), and the 12-month PFS rate was 51.1% versus 22.8%. ORR was similar between arms (50.2% versus 47.3%), but responses lasted longer with sac-TMT (13.6 versus 6.8 months), and Grade 3 or higher treatment-emergent adverse events were less frequent (47.6% versus 60.6%). OS data remain immature.

In the final OS analysis of OptiTROP-Lung04 (LBA67), sac-TMT monotherapy extended median OS to 25.9 months versus 17.4 months with platinum-based doublet chemotherapy (HR 0.69; p=0.0021) in 376 patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC after EGFR-TKI progression, with a two-year OS rate of 54.1% versus 37.2% at 32.3 months of median follow-up. An analysis adjusted for subsequent ADC use in the chemotherapy arm supported the finding (HR 0.57). Sac-TMT was approved in China for this setting in September 2025, and Merck holds exclusive rights outside Greater China.

SigVie-002: A setback for sigvotatug vedotin (LBA68)

Not every readout was positive. The Phase III SigVie-002 study (NCT06012435) of Pfizer's integrin β6-directed ADC sigvotatug vedotin versus docetaxel in 703 previously treated non-squamous patients did not meet its primary OS endpoint (median 11.9 versus 11.5 months; HR 0.929; p=0.226). Numerical improvements in median PFS (4.7 versus 4.2 months), ORR (16% versus 13%) and disease control rate (69% versus 60%) were not statistically significant. The study underlines that target expression and early response signals must translate into survival benefit.

What the ESMO 2026 data mean for NSCLC

Taken together, the readouts point in three directions: MET-directed combinations are moving from the resistance setting into the first line; next-generation KRAS G12C inhibitors are challenging the first wave of approved agents; and TROP2 ADCs are expanding into chemotherapy-sparing regimens. Each of these trends supports the biomarker-driven growth drivers identified in DelveInsight's forecast.

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Emerging Therapies: ADCs, Next-Generation KRAS Inhibitors, Bispecifics and Cancer Vaccines

DelveInsight's pipeline assessment shows a late-stage landscape built around mechanisms that go beyond conventional PD-1 blockade and first-generation targeted therapy.



Antibody–drug conjugates: Izalontamab brengitecan (iza-bren; SystImmune/Bristol Myers Squibb), which received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in August 2025, and PF-08046054 (SGN-PDL1V; Pfizer) are in Phase III development. Temab-A (ABBV-400; AbbVie), datopotamab deruxtecan (AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo), and sacituzumab tirumotecan are broadening the TROP2 and c-Met ADC field across multiple lines of therapy.

KRAS inhibitors: Beyond divarasib, olomorasib (Eli Lilly), calderasib (MK-1084; Merck) and the RAS(ON) inhibitor daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) are competing to deepen responses in refractory and first-line KRAS-mutated disease.

Targeted agents for resistance: Neladalkib (NVL-655; Nuvalent) is in Phase III for ALK-positive disease, while zipalertinib (Cullinan/Taiho) and firmonertinib target EGFR exon 20 insertions and other EGFR alterations.

Next-generation immunotherapy: Bispecific antibodies such as IBI363 (Innovent; a PD-1/IL-2α-bias bispecific now in a global Phase III trial), ivonescimab, pumitamig, rilvegostomig and gotistobart, together with BMS-986504 plus pembrolizumab and eftilagimod alpha (Immutep), aim to overcome resistance to PD-1/PD-L1 blockade. mRNA and cell-based approaches: Intismeran autogene (V940/mRNA-4157; Moderna/Merck) plus pembrolizumab, BNT116 and CAN-2409 reflect growing interest in individualized and vaccine-based strategies, particularly in earlier-stage disease.

DelveInsight expects these candidates to reshape competitive dynamics, particularly in first-line PD-L1-negative disease, post-TKI EGFR-mutated NSCLC, and the KRAS G12C segment, where DelveInsight already identifies future opportunities in refractory and first-line settings. Early-stage (neoadjuvant and adjuvant) label expansions represent an additional growth lever.

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NSCLC Market Outlook: Growth Drivers and Barriers

DelveInsight projects the 7MM NSCLC market to grow from approximately USD 33 billion in 2025 at 6.6% CAGR by 2036. Several forces underpin that growth:



Expanded low-dose CT screening and incidental imaging, which are increasing early-stage detection

Wider use of biomarker-driven targeted therapies, immunotherapies and ADCs in place of chemotherapy alone

Rapid growth of the RYBREVANT first-line EGFR-mutated segment and a competitive KRAS G12C space

Broader molecular testing and companion diagnostics Label expansion into earlier-stage disease

The same report cautions that growth will not be frictionless. High therapy costs, particularly for combination regimens, and reimbursement hurdles in Europe may limit access. Acquired resistance to PD-1/PD-L1 therapy and to targeted agents, gaps in molecular testing and pathology capacity, and the eventual patent expiry of KEYTRUDA will also shape competitive dynamics.

The winners in NSCLC over the next decade will be the companies that pair differentiated mechanisms with the right biomarker strategy and clear survival evidence, Javed added. SAFFRON and Krascendo 1 show what that looks like in practice, and SigVie-002 shows the cost of getting it wrong.

Scope of the DelveInsight NSCLC Market Report

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036 report covers the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the UK and Japan. It provides epidemiology segmentation, market size and uptake of marketed and emerging therapies, competitor profiles, pipeline analysis and an assessment of market drivers, barriers and unmet needs. Companies covered include AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Takeda, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Moderna, and others.

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